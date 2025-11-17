Man United News: Reports Of Devils Making Offer For Palace Midfielder

United Sent Offer For Wharton

Manchester United have reportedly made an opening offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, a player viewed as one of the leading options for strengthening the centre of the pitch. The club did not bring in any new midfielders in 2025, choosing instead to concentrate on rebuilding the forward line. Changes are expected next year, yet it is uncertain whether INEOS will act in January or wait until the summer. Regardless of the timeline, Wharton is among the primary candidates, together with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

While many observers think a January deal for any of the three young Premier League midfielders is improbable, an account on X has suggested that United have already tried to test Palace with an initial bid. The same source has indicated that Ruben Amorim holds Wharton in particularly high regard, believing he can persuade the 21-year-old to commit to the project before Liverpool enter the race. The update on X stated that a bid had been submitted and that Amorim felt confident about presenting his vision for the team to Wharton ahead of rival suitors.

Other reports have maintained that United have little chance of signing Wharton midway through the campaign. It is unclear whether this alleged approach is aimed at an immediate transfer or whether it is intended to establish early contact before a summer pursuit. Either way, a large proportion of United supporters would welcome Wharton, as he would bring extra craft and composure to the midfield.

A key question surrounds his compatibility with Bruno Fernandes in the double pivot. Some analysts argue that the captain functions best beside a more destructive midfielder rather than a player who operates from deeper areas, such as Wharton. This tactical consideration may influence whether United move decisively for the young Englishman.

Onana Expected To Be Sold

Manchester United are preparing to sell Andre Onana when he returns from his loan at Trabzonspor next summer. The goalkeeper still has three years left on the contract he signed after arriving from Inter Milan in July 2023 for £47.2 million. He was recruited to take over from David de Gea, whose long stay at Old Trafford ended after a proposed extension on lower terms was withdrawn by the club.

Onana struggled to adapt to the Premier League and produced a series of costly mistakes over the course of his first season. Erik ten Hag continued to select him, even as those errors accumulated and affected results. When Ruben Amorim took charge a year ago, he eventually replaced the Cameroonian, turning to Altay Bayindir for the closing matches of the 2024 to 2025 campaign. Bayindir kept his position at the start of the following season, and Onana’s poor display in the Carabao Cup defeat at Grimsby Town confirmed that he would no longer be used by Amorim. This decision also cleared the path for Senne Lammens to arrive as a long-term option.

Although there is no purchase clause in Onana’s loan, Fabrizio Romano has stated that United do not intend to reintegrate him once he returns. He explained on his YouTube channel that United are content with Lammens and are expected to search for a solution for Onana by exploring the market.