Man United News: Devils Follow Atletico Midfielder, Ten Hag Could Return To England

Manchester United Monitor Gallagher’s Situation

Manchester United are closely observing Conor Gallagher’s circumstances at Atletico Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, in case an opportunity to make a move arises. Their interest in the former Chelsea midfielder is not new, as it initially emerged during the summer when the club explored multiple midfield targets.

In the final stages of the last window, United reportedly made a loan offer after opting not to pursue Carlos Baleba permanently. Atletico rejected the approach, just as they had dismissed Crystal Palace’s earlier attempt to re-sign Gallagher. The Spanish side were only willing to consider a permanent sale, a deal neither English club could afford at that time.

Now, with Gallagher still struggling for consistent minutes under Diego Simeone, the idea of a mid-season loan is once again gaining traction. The 25-year-old has featured in only two of Atletico’s opening eleven La Liga matches, accumulating just 328 minutes. With competition for places in England’s midfield intensifying, he will know that regular football is essential to remain in contention for Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer. Fabrizio Romano stated that United still have him on their list, but any potential move would depend on Atletico’s stance, which remains uncertain.

Ten Hag Tipped for Premier League Return

Erik ten Hag could soon be returning to Premier League management, with Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly considering him following the dismissal of Vitor Pereira. The Dutch coach, who departed Manchester United just over a year ago, is among the candidates being assessed as Wolves look to revive their struggling campaign.

The Midlands club have endured a torrid start, sitting bottom of the table after ten matches with eight defeats and twenty-two goals conceded. While reports suggest that Wolves are in advanced talks to reappoint Gary O’Neil, respected journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Ten Hag remains under consideration by the club’s hierarchy.

If appointed, it would be Ten Hag’s third managerial role in little over a year. After his exit from Old Trafford in October 2024, he briefly took charge of Bayer Leverkusen but was dismissed after only three league games. Should he be chosen to lead Wolves, his first major test would come against his former side Manchester United at Molineux on December 8, a fixture that could provide an early measure of redemption.