Man United Learn New Details About Napoli Interest In Mainoo

Napoli Really Interested In Mainoo

Napoli’s interest in Kobbie Mainoo has not faded as the January window approaches, and the Italian champions remain intent on testing Manchester United’s resolve. Their enquiry in the final days of the summer period came after Mainoo had grown dissatisfied with consecutive omissions from the starting line-up, a situation that prompted him to explore a temporary move. United’s hierarchy intervened swiftly, insisting that he remain at Old Trafford and compete for his place, yet the landscape has barely shifted three months on. He is still restricted largely to late cameos in league matches, which reflects the difficulty of breaking into a side that has only a single fixture per week.

That reduced match schedule has created a problematic environment for fringe players such as Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom seek more meaningful roles. A potential move to Naples would offer Mainoo exactly that, combining regular opportunities with the appeal of defending a Serie A title and competing in the Champions League. It would also reunite him with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, both of whom have flourished since heading to Italy. The main obstacle remains financial, as Napoli are reluctant to meet United’s conditions for either a no-obligation loan or a permanent transfer valued at around €50 million. Journalist Enrico De Lellis stated that Mainoo is genuinely on their list, yet neither of the options currently presented by United is seen as workable from Napoli’s perspective.

Devils Chasing Another French Defender

Manchester United are intensifying their efforts to secure the signature of Stade Rennais centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who is quickly emerging as one of the standout young defenders in France. While the club’s primary focus for 2026 remains the rebuild of the midfield, there is clear recognition that other areas require reinforcement. Expected departures in attack and uncertainties in the wing-back roles have shaped recruitment plans, but Harry Maguire’s situation is equally influential. His contract is close to expiry, and the board are prepared to consider an extension only on significantly reduced terms, a prospect that makes his exit entirely plausible.

Maguire’s potential departure would heighten the urgency to refresh the defensive unit, and Jacquet is viewed as an ideal candidate for the long term. The 20-year-old France Under-21 international has played every minute of Rennes’ opening league fixtures, showcasing composure, athleticism and maturity far beyond his age. Comparisons with William Saliba have followed his rapid development, and interest in him is widespread, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig all monitoring his progress. Even so, reports suggest that United are particularly enthusiastic after receiving highly encouraging feedback from their scouting team.

The defender’s valuation, expected to remain below £35 million, strengthens United’s belief that a deal is realistic within their current budget. His arrival would complement recent investments in the back line, including the capture of Leny Yoro and the acquisition of Ayden Heaven, a promising teenager whose minutes have been limited this season. Together, this group represents a deeper structural plan to rebuild United’s defensive identity and ensure long-term stability.