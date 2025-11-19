Man United Could Activate Semenyo Release Clause In January Or Summer

United Learn What Is Necessary To Get Semenyo

Manchester United may look to revisit their interest in Antoine Semenyo in January after discovering the value of his release clause. Although the figure of £65 million is far from insignificant, it is viewed as a reasonable valuation for a forward producing impressive numbers in the current market. Crucially, that fee would secure his departure from Bournemouth in January, provided it is triggered before the deadline that protects the club’s ability to source a replacement.

A new report from Nathan Salt of MailSport suggests he is one of the names United are monitoring closely ahead of the window. His arrival could prove particularly useful for Ruben Amorim, who faces losing both Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo during the winter due to their AFCON commitments. Ghana’s absence from the tournament, for the first time since 2004, means Semenyo will remain available throughout the period when United are set to be depleted.

During the summer, United held discussions with the 25-year-old regarding a possible transfer, with Manchester Evening News noting that Amorim even spoke to him privately. At the time, Semenyo rejected the overtures from both United and Tottenham Hotspur, instead choosing to sign a long-term deal at Bournemouth that runs until 2030. The decision now appears to have been tactical, allowing him to position himself for a smoother departure should the right opportunity arise.

His form this season has been exceptional, with six goals and three assists in his opening 11 Premier League appearances. Unsurprisingly, this has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola publicly praised him before City’s recent fixture with Bournemouth, as he said that Semenyo had been performing at a very high level. Such recognition only increases the expectation that several top clubs will test Bournemouth’s resolve as January approaches.

Roma Interested In Getting Zirkzee Back To Italy

Roma have emerged as one of the contenders for Joshua Zirkzee as the January window draws closer, with the Italian side prepared to offer him a return to Serie A. Before joining Manchester United for £37 million in 2024, the Dutch striker spent two productive campaigns with Bologna, where he developed into a highly regarded attacking talent.

United considered him an exciting addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad at the time, handing him a five-year contract. However, he has struggled to establish himself under either Ten Hag or Ruben Amorim. The current manager has used him sparingly this season, deploying him in only four of the first 11 Premier League fixtures while leaving him on the bench for the entirety of seven matches. Across the campaign, he has accumulated just 82 minutes, and he has not featured for more than 10 minutes in any league outing since September.

Unsurprisingly, reports have circulated suggesting he is becoming increasingly frustrated with his situation. While he is not agitating for an exit, he is understood to be unhappy with the lack of playing time. There is a possibility that Benjamin Sesko’s injury and the impending AFCON absences could create short-term openings, but Zirkzee is seeking longer-term assurances regarding his opportunities.

If United sanction a loan departure, he will have several options. The i Paper notes that Roma, Everton and West Ham are all attentive to his situation. Roma, in particular, view him as well suited to their fluid attacking structure, while other clubs continue to monitor developments in case United decide he can leave mid-season.