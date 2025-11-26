Should Luke Shaw Be Dropped Against Crystal Palace?

Gary Neville expressed his frustration with Luke Shaw after Manchester United fell to a 1-0 loss against Everton. Shaw kept his place in the starting line-up for the Monday night clash and completed the full match, yet his display drew attention for all the wrong reasons. His availability throughout this campaign has been a significant lift for Ruben Amorim, considering how frequently injuries have interrupted his United career, but his contribution against Everton came under sharp scrutiny. Last season, Shaw managed only 12 appearances in all competitions and missed 43 matches, a sequence of absences that forced INEOS to act during the winter window by bringing in Patrick Dorgu. Ahead of the Everton meeting, Amorim explained that the 30-year-old had filled in at left centre-back while Lisandro Martinez recovered from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury. Martinez returned to the matchday squad for the first time in nine months, giving the manager additional options as United look to stabilise their form.

Amorim stated that Martinez had players in his position performing well and that the decision to ease him back was his responsibility, although he believed the defender was ready to rejoin competitive action. However, Neville’s stern assessment may prompt the manager to reconsider Shaw’s role for Sunday’s visit to Crystal Palace. During Sky Sports’ coverage, Neville remarked that Shaw was ambling forward and said that such movement was ineffective, adding that it had irritated him for a prolonged spell before he decided to voice his concern. He insisted that Shaw’s approach was a waste of time and was not fooling anyone, comments that added further pressure to an already difficult evening for the defender.

Anderson Remains United’s Midfield Priority

Andy Mitten explained that Elliot Anderson is absolutely the midfielder Manchester United intend to pursue next year. The 24-year-old has been linked with the club repeatedly in recent weeks, especially after the summer window closed with midfield reinforcements becoming a major objective for 2026. United explored a move for Carlos Baleba in August by contacting Brighton and Hove Albion, but the Seagulls’ valuation in excess of £100 million, coupled with United’s spending of more than £200 million during the same window, prevented any agreement. INEOS accepted that not all areas of the squad could be improved before the deadline, selecting midfield as the main area to strengthen in the coming months. Anderson, valued at around £100 million by Nottingham Forest, is viewed internally as a marquee option, although any potential transfer would be delayed until at least the end of the season. Despite that timetable, planning for how to approach the deal has already begun, with United carefully assessing their strategy as they look for long-term stability in the centre of the pitch.

A short-term signing such as Conor Gallagher may be considered in January to support Amorim during another turbulent run, but Mitten stressed that full attention will eventually shift back to Anderson. He said that Anderson is clearly the player United want, reaffirming his earlier claims on the Talk of the Devils podcast. Mitten even jokingly addressed the England midfielder directly, urging him to follow the example of Bryan Robson in 1981, and telling him that joining United would allow him to be part of one of the world’s biggest clubs and contribute to their revival, insisting that such an opportunity would not come twice.