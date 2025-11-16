Important News For Man United: Martinez Returns To Argentina Training

Martinez Returns to Training With Argentina

Lisandro Martinez is close to making his long-awaited comeback for Manchester United after joining Argentina’s training camp during the November international window. The defender has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February, a setback that left United short of presence and aggression at the back. Over recent weeks, however, he has stepped up his workload and has been reinstated into full grass sessions at Carrington, a development that has encouraged both United’s medical team and Argentina’s staff.

Although he has not featured in a competitive match for ten months, Lionel Scaloni invited him to train with the national squad so that his general fitness and movement could be examined at close quarters. Martinez did not appear in the friendly against Angola, yet he trained alongside Lionel Messi and the other senior figures in the camp. This allowed Argentina’s coaches to judge his readiness without the pressure of match involvement, and their feedback has been largely positive.

Fabrizio Romano indicated that Martinez has completed the recovery phase and is prepared to be available once club football resumes. His potential inclusion in the matchday squad for United’s fixture against Everton on 24 November remains uncertain, but his return would represent a significant lift for Ruben Amorim. The manager has been short of defensive options in recent weeks, and Martinez’s intensity, bravery, and combative style have been missed. Even Jamie Carragher, who has repeatedly said that he considers Martinez too small for the centre-back role, has admitted that the Argentine has become something of a cult figure at United because of his relentless determination.

Martinez’s comeback would also reduce the constant strain placed on Luke Shaw, who has been required to play more frequently than ideal. United have lacked balance and reliability at the back, and the defender’s return could help restore some stability as the season moves into a demanding period.

United Tracking Wolves Midfielder Joao Gomes

Manchester United are exploring options to strengthen their midfield and have identified Wolves’ Joao Gomes as a potential signing. The Brazilian has become an increasingly influential figure at Wolves since arriving in the Premier League, and he is regarded as a player with the energy, resilience, and technical assurance needed to enhance United’s midfield unit. With the club aiming to reshape this area of the pitch, Gomes is one of several names being monitored.

Reports from Football Insider suggest that United may receive encouragement in their pursuit. Wolves are currently fighting to avoid relegation, and a drop to the Championship could oblige the club to sell valuable players. Pete O’Rourke stated that United have compiled a wide list of midfield targets, and Gomes has recently been added to it. He said that Premier League experience has become a key factor in United’s recruitment planning and that Wolves could face pressure to accept offers if they lose their top-flight status.

Gomes is unlikely to accept a season in the Championship, given his ambition to perform at the highest level. A move to Old Trafford would offer him the platform to develop further, and he already has a reputation for being a strong talent with the physicality to manage the demands of English football. His defensive awareness and composure in possession would give United improved control in midfield.

United are also seeking alternatives to Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, who have both struggled for consistency. At 24, Gomes is approaching the phase of his career where players typically grow into their full potential. If he continues to progress, he could emerge as a central figure in the next iteration of United’s midfield.