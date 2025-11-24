CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are back into Premier League action and Ruben Amorim has chosen his starting eleven. Senne Lammens is in goal as usual while Matthijs de Ligt leads the back three. Alongside him will be Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw, while in front of them is a central midfield partnership we are already used to – Casemiro will be playing next to captain Bruno Fernandes. Patrick Dorgu is the left wing-back, and Noussair Mazraoui gets the nod on the right. Considering the injury of Benjamin Sesko, it is Joshua Zirkzee who gets the chance to prove himself as the lone striker, and he will have the support of two players operating just behind him – Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.