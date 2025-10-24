Manchester United vs Brighton – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Lisandro Martinez will not recover in time for Saturday’s fixture, though his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury is progressing well. Harry Maguire and Mason Mount remain doubtful with minor knocks. Should Maguire fail to make the squad, Leny Yoro is expected to step into the back three beside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw. Ruben Amorim will also decide whether to persist with Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot as wing-backs or reinstate Patrick Dorgu on the left flank.

Benjamin Sesko, who netted in consecutive Premier League matches before being dropped against Liverpool, may return to the starting XI in place of Mount. The Slovenian could join Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in attack, with the latter boasting a strong record against Brighton, having been directly involved in six goals in as many appearances.

Brighton, meanwhile, remain without Solly March, Adam Webster, and Jack Hinshelwood due to knee and ankle injuries. Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman, and Brajan Gruda all face late fitness tests, though Diego Gomez has recovered from a hip issue and is available. Maxim De Cuyper is set to compete with Ferdi Kadioglu for the left-back position, or he could move further forward if Mitoma is unavailable. Carlos Baleba, who continues to attract interest from Man United, could feature in midfield, while in-form Danny Welbeck, with four goals in his last three league games, is likely to lead the line alongside Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s season has taken an encouraging turn, with the club recording consecutive Premier League victories for the first time under Ruben Amorim, nearly a year after his appointment. The Red Devils followed their solid 2–0 home win over Sunderland with a spirited 2–1 success at Anfield, where goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire secured United’s first away victory against Liverpool since 2016.

The win marked a significant moment for Amorim, who has been given a three-year window to implement his project by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. United’s resurgence has lifted them to ninth in the table, just three points shy of Manchester City in second place. Brighton, by contrast, have displayed mixed form, alternating between wins and draws in their last four league outings. Victories against Chelsea and Newcastle have maintained their momentum, with former Red Danny Welbeck scoring twice in a decisive display against the Magpies.

The Seagulls currently sit tenth, one point behind United, and will take confidence from their recent record at Old Trafford, having triumphed in each of their last three league visits.

Predicted Outcome

Both sides are likely to find the net in what promises to be a lively affair. Brighton have seen goals at both ends in seven of their eight league matches this term, while the same has occurred in five of United’s eight. The visitors’ strong away form against United cannot be ignored, yet Amorim’s men enter the match with renewed belief after their win at Anfield.

We predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win after building momentum and showing some resilience in recent weeks.