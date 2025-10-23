Man United News: Premier League Club Want Zirkzee In January

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham Target January Move for Zirkzee

West Ham United are reportedly considering a January move for Joshua Zirkzee, who has endured a frustrating spell on the fringes of Manchester United’s squad under Ruben Amorim. Several reports have suggested that the forward is open to leaving Old Trafford this winter in search of regular football.

However, despite his limited involvement, both Amorim and INEOS executives are said to share the view that Zirkzee should remain at the club, as revealed by Pete Hall and Tom Ward of iPaper. United are reluctant to sanction a permanent exit midway through the campaign, though a temporary loan could be discussed if it ensures his return ahead of the 2025/2026 season, when the team hope to be back in European competition.

Zirkzee, 24, is eager to increase his playing time to strengthen his case for a recall to the Netherlands national team ahead of next year’s World Cup. Ronald Koeman has not included him in a squad since November 2024, and the striker is determined to add to his six caps. Domestically, his opportunities have been minimal, with no starts and only brief cameos this season. His most recent outing came in the defeat to Brentford on 27 September, when he featured for five minutes, while his only significant appearance was a 59-minute display against Burnley earlier in the campaign.

Martinez Nearing Long-Awaited Return

Lisandro Martinez’s return from injury is drawing closer as the Argentine defender continues to make progress in his recovery. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a severe knee injury against Crystal Palace in February, which required surgery and an extensive rehabilitation process.

According to the Frenzy X account, Martinez made a key step forward on Monday by taking part in a ‘sizeable’ portion of first-team training at Carrington. With most of the regular starters given a rest following United’s victory over Liverpool, the session included several fringe players and academy prospects, allowing Martinez to integrate smoothly. Although he is not yet ready for competitive selection, his partial return to group training indicates that his comeback is now on the horizon.

Just over a month ago, the centre-back resumed grass training on an individual plan, marking a significant milestone at the time. His nearing return is a major boost for Amorim, who views the World Cup winner as a pivotal figure in his system. Luke Shaw has been filling the role on the left side of United’s defensive trio, but Martinez is expected to reclaim his spot once fully fit. Having joined United from Ajax in 2022 under Erik ten Hag, the defender is widely considered well suited to Amorim’s three-man backline and could soon provide much-needed solidity to the side.