Where Could Mainoo Go From Man United In January 2026?

Mainoo Weighs January Exit

Kobbie Mainoo could seek a move away from Manchester United in January, with three possible destinations already emerging. The academy graduate enjoyed a rapid rise under Erik ten Hag in 2023/24 but has struggled to secure regular opportunities since Ruben Amorim’s arrival last season.

Amorim experimented with the midfielder in different roles but ultimately preferred Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI. Mainoo requested a loan move in late August after realising minutes would be limited, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. Journalist Chris Wheeler reports that Napoli was his favoured destination, with Scott McTominay thriving there and even earning Serie A’s MVP award. A move to Antonio Conte’s side may be revisited in January, while both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also seen as potential landing spots.

Supporters have called for the 20-year-old to be reintroduced to the team, with staff considering him for a deeper role amid Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s struggles. However, Wheeler noted that his lack of match fitness was evident in the defeat to Brentford, when he failed to keep possession late on and allowed the hosts to seal the victory. Mainoo must now not only hope for Amorim to change course but also ensure he is physically sharp enough to take advantage of any opportunity.

Allardyce Questions Sesko Signing

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Jean-Philippe Mateta would have been a far better option for Manchester United than Benjamin Sesko. The Crystal Palace striker was briefly linked in the summer, but the club focused instead on Sesko and Ollie Watkins, with the Slovenian eventually arriving from RB Leipzig for £73.7 million.

Reports suggested Amorim preferred Watkins, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell pushed for Sesko, whom he knew from his time working with him in the Red Bull network. The 22-year-old opened his Premier League account against Brentford but has endured a mixed start at Old Trafford. Allardyce argued that Mateta, with his experience and proven record in England, would have been a smarter addition.

The French forward has scored 40 league goals since arriving at Selhurst Park, playing a decisive role in Palace’s FA Cup triumph last season and their Community Shield success in August. Palace are eager to secure his long-term future, with his current contract set to expire in 2027. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said that Mateta has “everything” needed in a centre-forward and questioned why United had not made him a priority target.