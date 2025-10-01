What Awaits Manchester United In October 2025?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are once again jumping between a mixture of poor performances, disappointing results, and good results and slightly encouraging displays. After a troubling win against Burnley came a terrible loss in the Manchester Derby. But that was followed by a win against FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea, which was then negated with a huge disappointment in West London, when they lost to Brentford and quite comfortably so.

That is why Man United are entering October in their usual, perpetual crisis, close to big changes to come yet again. This is because Ruben Amorim’s place as the head coach is everything but secure, and despite the fact that the Red Devils are to play just three matches this coming month, the Portuguese tactician could be on his way out should he not produce the results that are expected of him. Another reason why United will have just three matches to play this coming month is the fact they were already eliminated from the EFL Cup. Mixed with the inability to win the Europa League last season, now it is only Premier League matches ahead until the start of 2026.

Man United Must Beat Sunderland

First up, United will face Sunderland at Old Trafford. That match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, 4 October at 3pm and it is by 5pm that we will know whether Amorim will stay in his role. Because after such a disappointment against Brentford, he is on thin ice now and a win against a newly-promoted side is a must in such a precarious position that the Devils are in. And considering how their upcoming schedule looks like, three points against Sunderland are more than necessary to allow at least a tiny bit of breathing space.

Sunderland were not so long ago playing in the League One, but now they are enjoying a terrific start to the campaign back in the Premier League, and have already won 11 points from six matches. Their only loss of the season was against Burnley, but that was way back in August. Since, the Black Cats have defeated Brentford and Nottingham Forest, and also rew against Aston Villa nad Crystal Palace. Their French striker Isidor Wilson has three goals to his name, while former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is there to bring experience to a team which will need it this season.

Trip To Anfield Before Brighton Arrive

After the Sunderland match, the international break will stop everything for a fortnight, but after that, big challenges will be ahead of the Red Devils. On 19 October, United will travel to face Liverpool at Anfield, which will be a huge test against the champions. Arne Slot’s side has started their title-defence really well results-wise, but their performances have shown troubles and hopefully there will be enough space for United to make the most out of that. But with 18 days to go until the match, Liverpool might ‘click’ in the meantime and that should worry every team, not just United.

Six days later, on 25 October, United are set to face Brighton at Old Trafford, which will be their final match of October. Recently, Brighton have been known to make problems to United and their season so far is looking perfectly balanced. Two wins, two, drwas and two losses, with nine goals scored and nine goals conceded, they are right in the middle, in 10th place. Before they come to Old Trafford, the Seagulls will face Wolves and Newcastle.