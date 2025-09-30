Could Xavi Hernandez Be In The Mix To Replace Amorim?

Xavi Open To Manchester United Role

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly eager to take charge of Manchester United if INEOS were to approach him as a possible successor to Ruben Amorim. The Spaniard, who has been out of work since leaving Barcelona in May 2024, is also thought to be on the shortlist for the Al-Ittihad vacancy, meaning United may need to act quickly if they are to secure his services.

Amorim has found himself under increasing pressure following United’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford, a result that came just a week after a morale-boosting win over Chelsea at Old Trafford. Despite heavy investment of £216 million in the summer, his side continues to falter, and anything less than victory against newly promoted Sunderland at the weekend could deepen the scrutiny further.

Xavi’s managerial career has already brought success in Spain and Qatar. He guided Barcelona to the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup, while his earlier coaching spell at Al Sadd in Doha laid the groundwork for his reputation as a tactician. According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi has been closely studying the Premier League and would welcome the chance to manage in England. The reporter added that Xavi would accept a move to United “immediately,” even without the lure of European football.

United Maintain Interest In Baleba

Manchester United remain intent on pursuing Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, regardless of whether Ruben Amorim continues as head coach. Talks took place last summer between the two clubs, and while United’s interest was clear, Brighton resisted selling a player they had only signed a year earlier. Reports indicated that a bid above £100 million could have forced their hand, but the Red Devils decided not to stretch their budget, prioritising attacking reinforcements and a new goalkeeper instead.

Baleba himself is understood to be open to a move to Old Trafford, though he stopped short of demanding a transfer. According to reports, INEOS believe their initial approach was enough to plant the idea of a future switch in the midfielder’s mind. TeamTalk suggest that a formal move could arrive in 2026, independent of Amorim’s position at the club.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler admitted recently that United’s interest has affected the 21-year-old’s concentration, noting that speculation of a “big, big offer” from a club like Manchester United is part of a young player’s development. Baleba, who has already been described as a “fantastic” talent by Roy Keane, continues to be viewed as one of the most promising midfield prospects in the Premier League.