Manchester United Receive An Offer For Andre Onana

Turkish Club Express Interest in Onana

Manchester United have reportedly received an approach from Turkey for Andre Onana, who has slipped down the pecking order at Carrington and no longer features in Ruben Amorim’s plans. The Cameroonian joined from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47.5 million, but his time in Manchester has been riddled with costly mistakes. Initially recruited as a goalkeeper of elite calibre, Onana has instead been linked with repeated errors, prompting growing unease within the club. His most recent outing, the defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, proved another nadir and remains his only appearance of the current season.

United have since acted in the market by signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. The 23-year-old Belgian, viewed as a long-term solution, is expected to compete immediately for the number one role and provide a steadier option than either Onana or Altay Bayindir. With Tom Heaton also still at Old Trafford, Amorim suddenly finds himself managing four senior goalkeepers despite United only playing once a week, making a departure inevitable.

According to Stretty News, Trabzonspor have tabled a loan proposal for the 29-year-old. INEOS would prefer a permanent deal to reduce the wage bill and avoid further uncertainty, but officials acknowledge such an outcome might be difficult under present conditions. For his part, Onana is said to be open to an exit if his exclusion from Amorim’s selections continues, though his willingness to move to Trabzonspor remains unclear. The Turkish side do not possess the international profile of Galatasaray or Fenerbahce, yet their pedigree is considerable. They have claimed seven league titles, most recently in 2022, alongside nine domestic cups and 10 Turkish Super Cups. The chance to rebuild in such an environment may still hold appeal for Onana as he considers his future.

United Unlikely to Benefit from Grimsby Error

The Red Devils’ Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town remains one of the most embarrassing chapters of Amorim’s early tenure, and despite a technical breach by the League Two club, United are highly unlikely to be reinstated. The Mariners stunned Old Trafford’s men by surging into a two-goal advantage before half-time in their second-round clash. Although Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire pulled the visitors level, the tie descended into an extraordinary penalty shootout. After 13 attempts from each side, Mbeumo’s miss handed Grimsby an iconic victory, sparking jubilant scenes at Blundell Park.

It later emerged that Clarke Oduor, who featured in the match, was ineligible. The defender had only just joined on loan from Bradford City, but paperwork was completed two minutes after the registration deadline. Grimsby have been fined £20,000 as a result, though precedent suggests the punishment will end there.

BBC reports that United technically have five days to appeal, yet officials have offered no comment. Similar infractions in previous Carabao Cup editions have been met only with fines, with results allowed to stand. In this context, attempting to progress via administrative means would likely generate more ridicule than the original loss itself.