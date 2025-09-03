How Manchester United Ended The Summer Transfer Window?

Embed from Getty Images

United Secure Belgian Goalkeeper on Deadline Day

Manchester United finalised the transfer of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in a €21m (£18m) deal, with additional add-ons included, opting for the 22-year-old over Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez. The signing, completed on deadline day, provides Ruben Amorim with a fresh option between the posts and takes the club’s summer spending to £225.2m, following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Lammens travelled to Manchester on Monday to agree a five-year contract. Seen as a long-term investment, the Belgian also offers immediate competition for André Onana and Altay Bayindir. His nine caps at Under-21 level have reinforced his reputation as one of Belgium’s most promising goalkeepers. The club had considered Martínez, but with Aston Villa demanding £35m and the Argentine turning 33 this week, United opted for youth and potential. With Tom Heaton still in the squad, Amorim now has four senior goalkeepers, a situation he views positively with Onana set to miss up to six weeks due to the Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

Departures of Antony, Sancho and Højlund

United also sanctioned three high-profile exits before the deadline. Antony departed after a turbulent spell at Old Trafford, completing a €25m (£21.6m) switch to Real Betis, with United retaining a 50% sell-on clause. Jadon Sancho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, with the Midlands club covering 80% of his salary. Meanwhile, Rasmus Højlund sealed a move to Napoli, initially on loan for €6m, with a purchase clause that becomes an obligation should the Serie A champions qualify for the Champions League. The total deal could reach €50m (£43m).

Højlund endured a difficult first season under Amorim, netting only 10 goals in all competitions, including four in the Premier League. Despite being a regular starter, he struggled for consistency, though Amorim continued to support him in the absence of alternative strikers. However, the arrival of Sesko changed the landscape completely, leaving the Danish forward without opportunities. Amorim made clear that the player needed to pursue a new challenge, leading to his switch to Italy.

No New Midfield Additions

United finished the transfer window without strengthening midfield. An enquiry was made to Atlético Madrid about the potential availability of Conor Gallagher, but no deal was agreed. Kobbie Mainoo’s request for a loan move was turned down, with the club preferring to retain him as part of the first-team squad. Tyrell Malacia also explored an exit but ultimately remained at Old Trafford.