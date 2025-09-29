Which Managers Could Replace Ruben Amorim At Man United?

Ratcliffe Keeps Faith In Amorim, But Replacement Options Are There

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly reached a decision on the future of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who finds himself under growing scrutiny after a poor run of results. United’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford marked their third league loss in only six matches, following an earlier Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Amorim, who insists he remains the right man to restore the club’s fortunes, is fully aware of the precariousness of his position. According to journalist Chris Wheeler, Ratcliffe and INEOS have opted to give the Portuguese coach more time, pointing to the integration of four summer signings as a factor in his inconsistent start. His job is considered secure at least until next weekend’s clash against Sunderland.

However, journalist Samuel Luckhurst has added that contingency planning is already under way should United decide to part ways with Amorim. Three names have been highlighted: Oliver Glasner, who won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Crystal Palace this year and previously lifted the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022; Brighton’s 32-year-old head coach Fabian Hurzeler; and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Vlahović Linked Again With Man United

Manchester United are once more being connected with Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović ahead of the January transfer window. Reports from Italy suggest Juventus are keen to reduce their wage bill, with the Serbian earning €12 million annually, making his departure a possibility. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest, but United could see him as an ideal fit.

The 24-year-old forward has built a reputation in Serie A as a powerful, physical presence and could complement Benjamin Šeško, who has yet to fully find his feet in the Premier League. United are believed to view Vlahović as a potential solution to their attacking inconsistency, offering both presence and proven scoring pedigree.

Chelsea, despite monitoring the player, may struggle to guarantee regular minutes after already investing heavily in strikers during the summer. That situation could give United an edge, with the chance to form a new partnership in attack potentially appealing to the Serbian. Both clubs have the resources to secure a deal, but as of now no formal bid has been made.