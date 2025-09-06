Man United And Trabzon Reach Agreement For Andre Onana Loan Move

Embed from Getty Images

Onana Close to Trabzonspor Loan

Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal understanding with Trabzonspor regarding Andre Onana’s immediate future. The Turkish club are ready to take the out-of-favour goalkeeper on a season-long loan, with the deal now dependent on the player’s approval. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano indicated that United have already sanctioned the move, while Ben Jacobs noted that Onana is weighing up the proposal despite initially planning to remain in Manchester. The Cameroonian had even sought improved terms during the summer, frustrated by the 25 per cent wage cut that followed United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Manager Ruben Amorim, however, appeared to hold a different view. Onana was omitted from four of the final seven league squads of last season and has not featured in the current campaign. Instead, Altay Bayindir has started all three Premier League fixtures, although his performances have been unconvincing. United’s decision to spend £18.2 million on Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens on deadline day underlines their desire for a reset in goal. Onana’s spell at Old Trafford has been troubled by repeated errors across two seasons, leaving his reputation damaged since arriving from Inter Milan. His contract runs until 2028, but Amorim seems intent on moving forward with alternatives. For Trabzonspor, a deal would represent a major coup, offering the 29-year-old a fresh platform after a turbulent period in England.

Maguire Attracts Interest from Saudi Arabia

Harry Maguire has also been linked with a move away from Manchester United, with Saudi Pro League clubs making enquiries about the defender’s availability. Unlike Onana, Maguire retains a role in Amorim’s plans and has already made two substitute appearances this season. The England international extended his contract in January after discussions with Amorim, who persuaded him to take up a one-year option. At 32, Maguire had expected to stay at Carrington for at least another season, though approaches from the Middle East have reportedly tested his resolve. The Sun claimed that two clubs presented lucrative packages, but Maguire declined, preferring to remain at Old Trafford.

Despite this stance, the centre-back is keeping future options open. If United do not offer him fresh terms at the end of the campaign, he could depart as a free agent and might be more receptive to Saudi interest at that point. For now, he remains focused on contributing to Amorim’s squad, where his position remains more secure than Onana’s. The Saudi transfer window remains open until 11 September, but a sudden move appears unlikely. While Maguire continues to play a peripheral but trusted role under Amorim, Onana finds himself squeezed out by both Bayindir and the newly recruited Lammens. With United’s goalkeeping department now overloaded, Trabzonspor’s pursuit looks the more realistic outcome, offering clarity to a situation that has grown increasingly untenable at Old Trafford.