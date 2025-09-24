Why Are Man United In Search For Another Goalkeeper?

Embed from Getty Images

United Weigh Goalkeeping Options

Manchester United’s search for a new goalkeeper continues, even though Senne Lammens was only signed from Royal Antwerp last month on a long-term deal. Reports indicate that Ruben Amorim is still pressing for a more experienced option, raising questions about the Belgian’s immediate role at Old Trafford.

According to talkSPORT, Amorim is pushing for Mike Maignan of AC Milan, a player he views as a reliable candidate to strengthen the position. Chelsea are also monitoring the Frenchman after seeing a £25 million offer rejected in the summer, and they are expected to return with another bid in 2026 following Robert Sanchez’s troubled start to the season. Maignan’s situation is further complicated by the fact that his contract expires next June, which means he will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs as early as January.

For United, the interest in Maignan does little to inspire confidence in their recent acquisition. Lammens joined for £18.2 million following the decline of Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana, with the latter sent on loan to Trabzonspor after his error-strewn outings, including a poor display in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby. Yet, despite his arrival, the 23-year-old has yet to make his debut, watching from the bench while Bayindir has retained his place against Manchester City and Chelsea. Continued omission will only amplify questions about the rationale behind his signing.

Midfield Reinforcements On The Horizon

Attention at Old Trafford is not solely fixed on the goalkeeping situation. Manchester United are also determined to strengthen their midfield next summer, and the recruitment team under Jason Wilcox has already identified multiple targets.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton remains a priority, although the Seagulls refused to negotiate below £100 million during the recent window. United, limited by finances after their attacking overhaul, postponed their pursuit and instead focused on additions up front, signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Even so, midfield remains an area of concern. Casemiro has struggled for form, and Manuel Ugarte has not fully convinced, which has prompted INEOS to make a new holding midfielder the main objective in 2026.

Alongside Baleba, United are closely monitoring Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. Both are young England internationals pushing for inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad. The Telegraph has reported that Manchester City could also join the chase as they prepare for life after Rodri, potentially intensifying competition for signatures. Baleba is viewed as a physical enforcer, Wharton as a deep-lying playmaker capable of dictating tempo, while Anderson is regarded as an all-round box-to-box option. Each would offer different qualities to a midfield in need of renewal.