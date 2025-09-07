Man United News: Where We Stand On Onana, And What Is Next Move For Eriksen?

Embed from Getty Images

Onana Nearing Trabzonspor Switch

Manchester United appear set to move on from Andre Onana after reaching a verbal agreement with Trabzonspor. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish club are ready to take the goalkeeper on a season-long loan, and United have already given approval for the deal. The final decision now rests with Onana. Ben Jacobs has reported that the 29-year-old is seriously weighing up the proposal, even though he had intended to remain at Old Trafford throughout the summer. In fact, Onana is believed to have returned for pre-season seeking improved terms, after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League triggered a 25 per cent reduction in salaries for the squad.

Ruben Amorim’s plans seem to have diverged from the Cameroonian’s wishes. Towards the end of last season Onana was omitted from four of the final seven Premier League squads, an early indication of his declining status. The pattern has continued into the new campaign, with Altay Bayindir starting all three league fixtures despite his unconvincing displays. United also reinforced the position on deadline day by signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for £18.2 million, a move that further highlighted Amorim’s intent. Onana has endured two turbulent years since joining from Inter Milan, his time marked by costly errors and inconsistent performances. Amorim’s decision to secure alternatives demonstrates a clear desire for change, even if the former Ajax goalkeeper remains under contract until 2028.

Eriksen’s Future Uncertain After Exit

United also saw several senior players depart once their contracts expired in June. Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof all moved on, though their paths have diverged since. Lindelof joined Aston Villa late in the transfer window, while Evans opted to retire at the age of 37 after a distinguished career with Leicester City and United. Eriksen, however, remains without a club. The 33-year-old midfielder had been linked with several destinations, with Ajax even considering a reunion earlier in the year, but a month into the new season he is still a free agent. In the meantime, he has been training with Swedish champions Malmö to maintain his fitness, though there has been no sign of a permanent agreement. The Swedish transfer window closed on 31 August, further complicating any potential deal.

His decision to train with Malmö has attracted criticism from compatriot Thomas Gravesen. The former Everton midfielder argued that Eriksen should be aiming higher if he wants to extend his career at the top level. Gravesen questioned the ambition of working with Malmö without the possibility of signing, suggesting that the Dane had been slow to commit to a new challenge. For now, Eriksen’s next move remains unresolved. While some of his peers have already closed or restarted chapters in their careers, the veteran playmaker continues to weigh up his options, leaving both his future and international ambitions in doubt.