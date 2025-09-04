Man United News: Cunha Injury A Concern, Onana Could Still Leave Soon

Embed from Getty Images

Cunha Injury Brings Early-Season Concern

Manchester United endured a nervous wait over the fitness of Matheus Cunha, their first summer arrival, after the Brazilian limped off injured during Saturday’s victory over Burnley. Ruben Amorim had relied heavily on the versatile forward, who had featured in all four competitive fixtures so far, including the Carabao Cup exit against Grimsby where most regular starters were rested.

The 26-year-old pulled up with a hamstring problem in the first half at Turf Moor, forcing an early substitution as Joshua Zirkzee replaced him. Initial fears suggested a potentially serious lay-off, though a club insider later reported that the injury was not as severe as first thought. While the full extent is still unclear, Cunha was already back in light training at Carrington on Monday and has been withdrawn from Brazil’s international squad to focus on his recovery.

Cunha joined United from Wolves in a £62.5 million deal after his release clause was triggered, making him the club’s first major signing of the window. Though he has yet to register a goal or assist, his performances have been lively, coming close on several occasions and striking the post. His energetic display in the season opener against Arsenal earned widespread praise, underlining his potential importance to Amorim’s side.

Onana Faces Uncertain Future

At the same time, the future of goalkeeper André Onana remains unresolved. Despite returning from injury before the start of the campaign, the Cameroonian has lost his place to Altay Bayindir, who has started every Premier League match under Amorim. Onana’s last appearance came in the defeat to Grimsby Town, where his errors contributed to two avoidable goals, further undermining his standing.

With Senne Lammens signed from Royal Antwerp on deadline day, Amorim now has four senior goalkeepers but limited fixtures to rotate them. Club officials are therefore exploring the possibility of moving Onana to the Saudi Pro League, whose transfer window remains open until 23 September. Should a deal be struck, Lammens would be in line to become first choice, with Bayindir serving as deputy and Tom Heaton providing experienced cover.

Onana’s position has not been helped by issues off the pitch. Reports suggest he frustrated staff by requesting a salary increase to offset the 25 per cent cut in wages triggered by United’s failure to reach the Champions League. Former goalkeeper Alberto Fontana has also claimed that his flamboyant style makes him unpopular in the dressing room. After two mixed years at Old Trafford, the goalkeeper’s future hangs in the balance. Unless his situation changes rapidly, a move abroad could provide an escape from what has become an increasingly strained relationship with Amorim and the United hierarchy.