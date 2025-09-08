Man United Consider Activating Sancho Contract Option

Embed from Getty Images

United Consider Sancho Contract Option

Manchester United are preparing to trigger the one-year extension in Jadon Sancho’s contract in order to protect his value on the transfer market ahead of next summer. Although his future no longer lies at Old Trafford, the club remain determined to receive a transfer fee rather than lose a player they spent £73 million on for free at the end of the season. Reports from Football Insider first highlighted United’s stance last week, before confirming that the winger has started to attract attention from several leading European sides. On transfer deadline day, Sancho secured a surprise season-long loan switch to Aston Villa, aiming to rediscover his best form in an environment that proved fruitful for Marcus Rashford during the latter half of the 2024/25 campaign.

The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy, which ensures that Sancho will return to United in the summer, much like when he came back from Chelsea three months ago after the London club opted against triggering their £25 million clause and instead paid a £5m penalty. However, it is believed that Villa boss Unai Emery would be willing to sign him permanently if his performances are convincing across the coming months.

Villa narrowly missed out on Champions League football on the final day of last season and are now preparing for a demanding Europa League campaign. Squad depth will be a key factor if they are to sustain a challenge in Europe while remaining competitive in the Premier League. Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke explained that a number of high-profile clubs would keep an eye on Sancho’s progress at Villa, as there was already strong interest in him over the summer window. With his time at United all but finished, Sancho is set to depart with a record of 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances.

Amorim Moves To Ease Lammens’ Transition

Meanwhile, United are finalising the temporary exit of goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is poised to join Trabzonspor on a season-long loan. The club accepted the Turkish side’s proposal over the weekend, and the move gathered pace once Onana himself approved the switch on Tuesday night. He is now expected to travel on Thursday to undergo his medical before the deal is completed. Throughout the summer United insisted that no new goalkeeper would arrive unless Onana left, yet they surprised many by bringing in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day. This decision left manager Ruben Amorim with four options in the goalkeeping department: Onana, Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton. Keen to manage this situation carefully, Amorim pushed for Onana’s loan move to ensure balance within the squad.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano explained that Amorim viewed the presence of four goalkeepers, particularly one of Onana’s stature, as a potential source of pressure on Lammens. He said that the manager wanted clarity and a structure that would give the Belgian youngster space to develop. By agreeing to Onana’s temporary departure, United have also given the Cameroonian the opportunity to play regularly rather than occupy a place on the bench. The decision means Lammens could be handed his debut in one of the season’s most high-profile fixtures, with United set to visit Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. City are looking to recover from consecutive defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, while United will attempt to take advantage of their rivals’ dip in form.