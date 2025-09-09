Man United Already Linked With Nottingham Forest Talent

Embed from Getty Images

United Eye Move For Forest’s Anderson

Manchester United have added Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson to their list of transfer priorities for 2026, as INEOS continue to plan reinforcements for Ruben Amorim’s squad. The club decided not to pursue a midfield addition during the summer, despite early approaches, and instead focused resources on strengthening other areas of the pitch.

An enquiry was made for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who was reportedly open to the move, but interest was dropped once it became clear that the deal would cost in excess of £100 million. United eventually accepted that not all positions could be addressed in a single window, having already completed three attacking signings. However, supporters were reassured when Fabrizio Romano said that the club still intend to bring in another midfielder, with opportunities and injuries set to shape their January plans. He added that a new face in the middle of the park is expected by 2026.

Former United scout Mick Brown believes Anderson is among the candidates under consideration. The 22-year-old joined Forest from Newcastle United last summer for £35 million, with the Magpies under pressure to sell because of their Profit and Sustainability constraints. Since then he has impressed in the East Midlands, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side secure a Europa League place after Crystal Palace were demoted to the UEFA Conference League. His strong form earned him a senior England debut in a recent 2-0 win against Andorra, where he was named Man of the Match after producing 127 touches, 114 completed passes at 94 per cent accuracy, 34 passes into the final third and seven duels won.

Brown explained that United have been monitoring Anderson closely, and said that he had done a tremendous job at Forest before showing his quality with England. He added that the midfielder is exactly the type United are seeking, as he covers ground well, plays with confidence and composure, and contributes defensively. Brown stressed that Anderson could help resolve several long-standing problems under Amorim and reminded that United’s desire for a midfielder last summer was only curtailed by availability and price.

Butt Questions Sesko Over Watkins Decision

Elsewhere, debate continues around United’s decision to sign Benjamin Sesko for £73.7 million rather than pursue Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. At the time, Amorim and his staff were weighing up two very different profiles: Sesko, a 22-year-old forward with experience in Slovenia, Austria and Germany, and Watkins, a 29-year-old striker established in the Premier League after rising through the English football pyramid.

Watkins had already proven himself with 87 goals and 42 assists across 226 appearances for Villa, while Sesko arrived from RB Leipzig with 39 goals and eight assists from 87 games. Choosing the younger player represented a calculated gamble, and reports suggested Amorim preferred Watkins as the safer option. However, Director of Recruitment Christopher Vivell strongly pushed for Sesko, having worked with him at both Salzburg and Leipzig. INEOS eventually backed Vivell’s judgement, meeting Leipzig’s valuation and tying the forward down on a five-year contract.

Former United midfielder Nicky Butt has since questioned whether the club made the right call. Speaking to BetMGM, he said that for the money spent he would have opted for a player like Watkins, someone capable of easing the pressure on United’s younger strikers during lean spells. Butt argued that when young forwards go through difficult runs they need experienced teammates to shoulder the responsibility, and suggested that Watkins, or someone of his profile, would have been a more suitable signing.