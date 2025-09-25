Mainoo Wants To Leave Man United Because Of World Cup Call-Up

Embed from Getty Images

Mainoo’s World Cup Hopes Put United Future In Doubt

Kobbie Mainoo is considering a loan move away from Manchester United in January as he looks for the regular football needed to make England’s 2026 World Cup squad. At just 20, the midfielder faces a critical decision about his development, knowing that time is not on his side if he wants to break into Thomas Tuchel’s national team plans.

Mainoo has not featured for England since Tuchel’s appointment, a sign that his chances are slim without a run of consistent games. The youngster has found opportunities scarce at Old Trafford this season, with Ruben Amorim making it clear that he views Mainoo as a direct competitor to captain Bruno Fernandes. It is a battle that the Carrington graduate has so far struggled to win, and it has left him frustrated with his role on the fringes.

Despite remaining highly rated within the club, his playing time tells its own story. Mainoo has yet to start a Premier League match this campaign and was left unused in United’s opening two fixtures. He earned some minutes as a substitute, stepping in for the injured Mason Mount against Burnley, before featuring for half an hour in the Manchester derby and only a few minutes in the recent Chelsea clash. Such limited involvement highlights his current struggle to establish himself.

Reports from the Daily Star suggest that Mainoo is prepared to move out on loan in January. He already asked to leave towards the end of the summer transfer window, but senior figures at United turned him down, telling him to fight for his place instead. The situation now looks increasingly untenable, with United playing just once a week across the 2025/26 season, which further reduces chances for rotation. For Mainoo, a temporary exit could be the only way to showcase his abilities ahead of Tuchel’s squad selection.

Dalot Set To Return Against Brentford

In more positive news for United, Diogo Dalot is expected to be back in contention for the weekend trip to Brentford. The Portuguese defender has rejoined full training after missing the past fortnight with muscle discomfort. His return offers Amorim greater flexibility as the team looks to build momentum before the next international break.

Saturday’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium marks United’s penultimate fixture before the pause in domestic action. It will also be their first meeting with Brentford since the departure of Thomas Frank, who left to join Tottenham Hotspur. Former Republic of Ireland assistant Keith Andrews has stepped into the role, leading the Bees into a new chapter.

Adding extra intrigue, Bryan Mbeumo could line up against his former side after completing a £65 million switch to United in the summer. The Cameroonian attacker became a key figure under Frank’s leadership, delivering his most productive spell at Brentford before moving to Old Trafford.

Dalot’s involvement will depend on Amorim’s selection, but his track record suggests he will soon regain his starting spot. The full-back was labelled United’s “unsung hero” by journalist Josh Lobley earlier this year and has started 32 of the 39 matches under Amorim’s management. With Sunderland and Liverpool looming on the fixture list after Brentford, Dalot’s return is well-timed as United prepare for tougher tests.