What To Expect From Manchester United Players On International Duty In September?

After securing their first league win of the campaign at the weekend, Manchester United’s squad has quickly dispersed across the globe as players report for international duty. With qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the agenda, as well as youth-level fixtures, several of Ruben Amorim’s men are set for a busy fortnight of action.

Europe Is Getting Closer To World Cup

Matthijs de Ligt has linked up with the Netherlands, who are seeking to extend their flawless start to qualifying. The Dutch face Poland and Lithuania after beginning their campaign with two wins, 10 goals scored and none conceded. Elsewhere in Europe, a Denmark squad featuring Patrick Dorgu and Rasmus Hojlund, currently on loan at Napoli, will meet Scotland and Greece. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is part of Turkey’s squad, who travel to Georgia before hosting Spain.

Portugal’s camp carries an emotional weight, being their first since the loss of forward Diogo Jota. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes are both included for away ties against Armenia and Hungary. New signing Benjamin Sesko will aim to impress with Slovenia in meetings against Sweden and Switzerland, following his early appearances for United since arriving from RB Leipzig.

African Qualifiers Gather Pace

In Africa, the qualification race is already in full swing. Ivory Coast top Group F with 16 points from five matches, and Amad Diallo will be involved as they look to strengthen their position with fixtures against Burundi and Gabon. Cameroon, meanwhile, sit just a point behind leaders Cape Verde in Group D. Andre Onana and Bryan Mbeumo are in contention to feature, with Cameroon facing Eswatini before a decisive clash with Cape Verde for control of the group. Noussair Mazraoui has not been selected for Morocco’s squad as he continues his recovery from injury, with coach Walid Regragui opting to leave him out of this month’s fixtures.

South America Nears Its Conclusion

In South America, the qualification stage is entering its decisive period. Uruguay, with Manuel Ugarte among their ranks, need only a point from matches against Peru and Chile to book their place at the finals. Brazil have already confirmed their qualification, but new manager Carlo Ancelotti is using the international break to refine his squad. Casemiro has been included once again, while Matheus Cunha was initially called up but later withdrawn after picking up an injury in United’s victory over Burnley.

Youth Representation Across Europe

United’s younger players are also active on the international stage. Leny Yoro has joined France’s Under-21s for their opening Euro qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly with Serbia. Ayden Heaven is part of England’s Under-20 squad preparing to face Italy in Chesterfield. Chido Obi could appear for Denmark’s Under-21s as they face Wales in a qualifier after meeting Norway in a friendly.

At Under-19 level, Harry Amass has been called up by England for friendlies against Ukraine, Spain and the Netherlands in Murcia. The full-back recently secured a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday to gain senior experience. Meanwhile, James Scanlon continues to represent Gibraltar at senior level, with upcoming home fixtures against Albania and the Faroe Islands.