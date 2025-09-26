Brentford vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Brentford have received a boost ahead of the clash, with Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma both stepping up their recovery from hamstring problems. The pair will be assessed before kick-off, while new arrival Reiss Nelson is doubtful after being struck down by illness. Head coach Keith Andrews is weighing up whether to stick with his 3-5-2 setup or shift to a back four, knowing that Ruben Amorim’s United are expected to maintain their three-at-the-back system.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson’s recent form could earn him a starting berth alongside promising 21-year-old Yehor Yarmolyuk. In attack, Kevin Schade looks certain to feature after scoring twice in last season’s memorable 4-3 victory over United, and he is set to partner Igor Thiago.

United, meanwhile, will be without Casemiro, who is serving a one-match suspension after his dismissal against Chelsea. Lisandro Martinez is still sidelined with a knee problem, Noussair Mazraoui will not return until after the international break, and Amad Diallo is unavailable following a family bereavement. Diogo Dalot faces a late assessment after missing the last two matches through injury. Should he fail to recover, Patrick Dorgu may switch across to right wing-back, with Luke Shaw occupying the opposite flank and Leny Yoro recalled alongside Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. Amorim is also weighing up a goalkeeping change, with new signing Senne Lammens pushing to make his Premier League debut, although Altay Bayindir may keep his place despite struggling for clean sheets. In midfield, Manuel Ugarte is expected to partner Bruno Fernandes, while Matheus Cunha could join Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo in attack, the latter preparing to face his former club for the first time since his £71m summer move.

Form Guide

Brentford’s adaptation to life under Andrews has been uneven, with only four points collected from five league fixtures and a third defeat suffered against Fulham last time out. Defensively, the Bees have been vulnerable, conceding 10 goals already, their worst record at this stage since 2003–04. They have also struggled to build on strong starts, losing eight points from winning positions.

By contrast, United arrive on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Chelsea, where they capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s early red card to claim three points in difficult conditions. That result eased pressure on Amorim, who has overseen improvements in United’s attacking numbers. The Red Devils have registered the most shots in the division so far, averaging 16.2 per game compared with 13.9 last season, and their expected goals figure has risen from 1.33 to 2.03 per match.

Recent history favours United in front of goal, as they have scored in 11 of their last 13 encounters with Brentford across all competitions. However, their away record remains a major concern. They are winless in seven league games on the road, a run that stretches back to last season and is their longest since 2019.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw against Brentford. Both sides have displayed defensive frailties but carry consistent attacking threats, suggesting an open contest with chances at either end. With little separating the two teams, a draw seems the most likely outcome in West London.