Brentford 3-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that has once again increased the scrutiny on Ruben Amorim.

The match could hardly have started worse for United. Igor Thiago struck early with a goal that should have been avoided, and Brentford doubled their advantage within minutes to leave the visitors chasing the game. Benjamin Sesko gave United hope in the 26th minute with his first goal for the club, but that proved to be as good as it got. The Red Devils failed to build on the momentum and the hosts eventually restored their two-goal cushion, sealing the contest and leaving Amorim under renewed pressure. Here are four key takeaways from the loss.

Sesko Scores At Last

Benjamin Sesko finally opened his account for Manchester United after a run of six matches without a goal. Much has been said about his slow start at Old Trafford, yet his overall performances had been encouraging, suggesting it was only a matter of time before he found the net. The goal itself was not the cleanest, coming at the third attempt after his initial efforts were blocked, but it will matter little to the striker. What will matter is that he now has a goal to his name, something that should lift his confidence significantly. Amorim will hope that this breakthrough marks the beginning of a consistent scoring run for the 21-year-old forward.

Onana Has Left, Howlers Have Not

The departure of Andre Onana was supposed to end the constant errors in United’s goalkeeping department, but the problems persist. For Brentford’s second goal, Altay Bayindir was culpable, mishandling a cross and sending it straight into the path of Igor Thiago. His weak attempt to stop the resulting shot summed up a season in which mistakes have become too frequent.

Bayindir’s struggles are now becoming difficult to overlook. United’s defensive structure cannot withstand such uncertainty behind them, and the case for Senne Lammens to be given a chance grows stronger. The Belgian youngster has yet to feature in the Premier League, but supporters are beginning to believe he deserves an opportunity ahead of Bayindir, who has offered little improvement on his predecessor.

No Way Mainoo Cannot Start

Kobbie Mainoo’s exclusion from the starting line-up has become a recurring frustration. Amorim once again chose Manuel Ugarte in midfield, only for the Uruguayan to underperform. Mainoo entered the match in the 65th minute and immediately lifted the technical quality of United’s play.

Every substitute appearance from the 20-year-old seems to underline his composure and ability, yet Amorim has not rewarded him with a starting role. Ugarte’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes continues to look unbalanced, as the captain’s natural attacking instincts leave gaps in midfield. There is little evidence to suggest that Mainoo could not handle the responsibility of a starting place, and his continued absence is beginning to raise doubts about Amorim’s judgement.

Amorim Back Under Pressure

The victory over Chelsea was seen as a chance to reset United’s season, but failing to follow it up against Brentford has left Amorim in familiar territory. The inconsistency that has plagued the club for nearly a year remains, and another defeat has reopened the debate about his suitability for the job. The upcoming fixture against Sunderland already feels decisive. Amorim must deliver not just a win but a convincing performance to steady the ship. Even then, some will question whether his position is sustainable in the long term.