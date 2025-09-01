What Awaits Manchester United In September 2025?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have managed to somehow snatch a late home win against newly-promoted Burnley, and get their first win of the season. And the win came when it was most sought after, considering a three-match winless streak at the beginning of the new campaign.

Ruben Amorim really could have done with a win after a 1-1 draw against Fulham, and then a loss on penalties to Grimsby Town in the League Cup. The 3-2 win over Burnley will not fool anyone, not the manager nor the fans, as that performance was just barely enough to beat the newcomers in the league. But now the team have a two-week break as the first international break of the new season is upon us.

So what will it be for United in this coming month? If we go on the back of the first four matches of the season, these next three are not going to be much fun for anyone who holds Red Devils close to their heart. Because while there will be just three matches to be played on three different weekends, these matches will be a big proving ground for Ruben Amorim and his players.

From The Off – The Manchester Derby

This was a poor start to the season, but in a way, it was not worse than the one Manchester City had. Pep Guardiola’s side opened their campaign with a breezing 4-0 win away at Wolves, as they stormed through and gave the vibes that they are ready to get back into title challenges with Liverpool. But the following two matches once more had shown all the issues Man City have. First, they lost at home to Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur, as the visitors won 2-0 and once again managed to get all three points against Guardiola’s side in the middle of Manchester. That was followed by a 2-1 loss in Brighton, as the hosts managed to make a second-half comeback after Erling Haaland opened the scoring. So the Manchester Derby on 14 September will be an intriguing match, to see which of the two clubs from the city will show more after a poor start.

Next Up – The World Champions

After Man City, United will have to face Chelsea at Old Trafford on 20 September, and that will be the match that should further test Amorim’s side. Chelsea are second in the standings after the opening three rounds. Following their opening 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, Enzo Maresca’s side thrashed West Ham 5-1 before beating Fulham 2-0, getting seven points in the three London derbies. Before the match against United, they will first have to face Brentford away from home, and then will have to face Bayern in Munich in the Champions League opener. Maybe that could be a good thing for the Devils.

The Bees To Finish The Month

And finally, on 27 September, United will travel to face Brentford. The Bees lost Nottingham Forest 3-1, then beat Villa 1-0, before eliminating Bournemouth from the League Cup with a 2-0 away win. However, a 2-1 loss at Sunderland made things worse, so now Brentford will have to face Chelsea at home, then play Villa again in the League Cup, before travelling to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Only after this set of matches will they host Man United, as Keith Andrews’ side has shown they are prone to ups and downs.