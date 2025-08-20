Could Onana Leave Manchester United To Return To Inter?

Embed from Getty Images

Inter Interested in Onana Return

Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation could take an unexpected turn in the final stretch of the transfer window, with Andre Onana’s future once again in question. The Cameroonian international joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47.5 million and was immediately installed as the first-choice goalkeeper. Yet, he has failed to deliver on the promise that made him such a standout in Italy. His composure and reliability, which were so evident during his brief but impressive spell at San Siro, have been notably absent in England.

Onana has struggled to convince both his manager and his teammates, reportedly being viewed as unpopular in the dressing room due to his risky style in moments that demanded composure. His first season was further hampered by a hamstring injury in pre-season, which disrupted preparations. Although he returned for the league opener against Arsenal, manager Ruben Amorim still turned to Altay Bayindir, only for the Turkish keeper to commit a costly error. United’s hierarchy are therefore keen to refresh their options, but finding buyers for either Onana or Bayindir has proved complicated. Nonetheless, Inter Milan have emerged as potential suitors. Sources close to the Nerazzurri indicated that the Italian side would welcome back Onana, recalling his outstanding contribution to their Champions League final run in 2023.

Inter currently rely on Yann Sommer, who has provided consistency but is approaching his 37th birthday and will be out of contract in June. They also brought in Josep Martinez as cover, though the Spaniard is still untested at the highest level. The challenge, however, lies in finances, with United seeking around £30 million to avoid recording a significant loss on their original investment. Inter’s budgetary restrictions make such a fee problematic.

In contrast, clubs in the Saudi Pro League appear better positioned financially, with Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Qadisiyah all linked to a possible bid. Whether any of them will act before the window closes remains uncertain. Meanwhile, United are eager to raise funds to target replacements, with Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp among those under consideration.

Sancho’s Transfer Complications

Jadon Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford remains unresolved, with potential moves blocked by complications involving his representatives. Reports in Italy stated that both Atletico Madrid and Juventus had considered the winger but were deterred by commission demands from his agents.

With the new season underway, Sancho now faces the possibility of remaining sidelined unless a breakthrough emerges in the next two weeks. Roma have pursued his signature, with United open to accepting a £20 million deal, yet the 25-year-old is believed to have rejected the idea of moving to the Stadio Olimpico.

Another possibility is a reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas. While Sancho is not currently inclined to make the switch to Turkey, those close to him suggested that he might reconsider if no other option presents itself before the deadline.

United’s investment in Sancho continues to look like one of the club’s poorest decisions in recent years. The £73 million fee now appears inflated given his limited impact, amounting to just 12 goals and six assists across 83 appearances. A player once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe risks fading further from relevance if he cannot secure a suitable move.