Manchester United Stepping Pursuit For Brighton’s Baleba

Embed from Getty Images

Man United Getting After Baleba

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, with optimism growing that a deal can be agreed this summer. The club’s interest in the 21-year-old was revealed earlier in the week when David Ornstein reported that initial contact had been made through intermediaries. Although Brighton’s £100 million valuation and resistance to a sale complicate matters, journalist Dean Jones indicated that Baleba has been swayed by United’s approach, which has given the Reds encouragement that progress could be achieved in negotiations.

In addition, Fabrizio Romano stated that INEOS held further talks with Baleba’s representatives within the last 48 hours. Supporters are now beginning to believe the midfielder could be integrated into Ruben Amorim’s squad before the month closes. Baleba’s profile has been described as a strong match for the system Amorim has established at Old Trafford since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024. His impact during two seasons at Brighton has made him one of Europe’s standout young prospects, and Pep Guardiola is understood to be an admirer of his qualities.

It remains uncertain whether Manchester City might intervene with an offer of their own, particularly given another injury setback to Rodri, who is not expected to feature in the league until after the September international break. United, meanwhile, have already strengthened with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, alongside the imminent unveiling of Benjamin Sesko from the Bundesliga, with fans anticipating his presentation before the Fiorentina friendly later today.

Hojlund More Likely To Leave Than To Stay

Manchester United are preparing to sanction the exit of Rasmus Hojlund once Benjamin Sesko’s transfer is formally completed. The Slovenian forward is expected to be introduced to supporters ahead of the Fiorentina match this afternoon, while Hojlund could be set for his final appearance in a United shirt. Speaking on The Athletic podcast, David Ornstein said that there is a very strong chance the Danish striker will depart before the transfer window shuts, with the club open to both a loan or a permanent move.

AC Milan have already shown interest in a loan arrangement that includes a £34.7 million purchase option, allowing them to assess the player over the course of the season. United are likely to absorb a financial hit after paying £64 million for him in 2023, although a more productive campaign could raise his value before a potential sale in 2026.

Hojlund is under contract until 2028, with the option of a one-year extension. Last season, he registered only four Premier League goals in 32 matches, six fewer than the tally from his debut year. Compared with Joshua Zirkzee, Hojlund offers less versatility in attack and limited technical contribution, which explains why United are now more inclined to move him on.