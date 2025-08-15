Manchester United 2025-26 Season Preview: What To Expect

Embed from Getty Images

Where Man United Come From

Manchester United enter the 2025–26 campaign at their lowest point in half a century. Last season’s 15th-place finish was the club’s worst since their relegation from the top flight 51 years ago. Over the course of the league season they managed only 11 victories and, tellingly, never once won back-to-back matches. At the other end of the pitch, their attacking return was also a major problem, averaging only 1.16 goals per game across 38 matches.

There were small positives, most notably a run to the Europa League final that briefly offered hope of Champions League qualification. Yet the bigger picture was one of inconsistency, fragile confidence and a squad badly in need of direction. The appointment of Ruben Amorim last November, followed by his first full summer in charge, has given supporters fresh optimism. Amorim is known for demanding high standards and has not hesitated to take decisive action, including sanctioning the departure of Marcus Rashford after concerns about his attitude.

What To Expect This Season

The club’s ambition remains to challenge for the Premier League title by 2028 to mark their 150th anniversary. For now, however, expectations are more modest. Securing European football for 2026–27 is seen as a minimum, even if that comes through the Conference League. With the strength of rivals such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, a top-four finish might still be beyond reach.

Recruitment has focused on fixing the attack. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha arrive with proven Premier League output, combining for 49 goals and assists last season. They are expected to play behind Benjamin Šeško, a 22-year-old forward regarded as high risk but with the potential to become a future star. His integration will be watched closely, especially after Rasmus Højlund’s struggles in front of goal. Young striker Chido Obi, signed from Arsenal, is also pushing for minutes after impressing at academy level. Midfield remains a possible area of strengthening before the transfer deadline. Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is an expensive target, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked. Outgoings are essential to balance the books, with Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia still seeking new clubs.

Fitness has also been a major focus. Amorim criticised United’s lack of physical endurance last season, and pre-season has already shown players looking sharper and leaner. Youngsters Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo have bulked up to meet the demands of the Premier League. The club is raising its standards at Carrington, determined to avoid another injury-hit campaign. Even so, Amorim will ultimately be judged on results. Early fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea could test morale, and a poor start may quickly reignite doubts.

Who Could Surprise Us

Identifying consistent performers last season was difficult. Kobbie Mainoo struggled to fit into Amorim’s plans and now faces the challenge of adapting his game or risking a move away. Others, such as Obi, are expected to push on and provide valuable depth.

Among the next generation, 14-year-old forward JJ Gabriel has already drawn attention. Despite interest from other clubs, he committed his future to United this summer. With Obi transitioning into the senior set-up, Gabriel could step into a bigger role at under-18 level. Coaches regard him as one of the brightest talents in the academy and a player worth keeping a close eye on this season.