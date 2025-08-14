Man United Still Looking To Offload Sancho And Antony – What Is Going On?

Embed from Getty Images

Sancho Saga Nears Its End

Manchester United are aiming to finally resolve Jadon Sancho’s future before the transfer window shuts in just under three weeks. The winger’s situation has dragged on once again this summer, prolonging a storyline that has followed him across multiple seasons.

Last year he appeared for United in pre-season before moving to Chelsea on deadline day in a loan deal. That agreement included a £25 million purchase obligation, but instead of triggering it, Chelsea chose to pay a £5m penalty and send him back to Old Trafford in June. This summer, Sancho was not involved at all in preparations under Ruben Amorim, instead placed in the so-called ‘bomb squad’ alongside Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford, who has since moved to Barcelona.

Interest in Sancho has been rumoured from various clubs, although no side has submitted a formal bid. Juventus appeared to be the most eager at one stage, but their pursuit shifted towards Ademola Lookman, leaving Sancho’s future uncertain. With only twelve months remaining on his contract, United are increasingly under pressure to find a resolution. Journalist Sami Mokbel stated that the player’s departure still looks likely before the window closes, most probably through a move to Serie A and Juventus, although he noted confusion about why an agreement has not yet been reached given United’s willingness to sell.

Antony’s Price Slashed

Manchester United have also been forced to lower their demands for Antony as the Brazilian struggles to secure a transfer. Despite being part of the exiled group marked for departure, Antony has not yet reached terms with another club, mirroring the situations of Garnacho, Malacia and Sancho.

The season is set to begin in just three days, and United’s hierarchy face the possibility of unwanted players still remaining at Old Trafford. Garnacho looks the most likely to depart after Chelsea registered their interest, a move he has already approved behind the scenes. Antony, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to Real Betis, where he enjoyed his most effective form since leaving Ajax.

United initially encouraged his exit and made it clear that he could leave for the right price. However, Betis have been reluctant to submit a permanent offer, instead preferring another loan arrangement. The club’s financial limits have prevented them from meeting United’s valuation, and with Rashford already leaving on loan, United are reluctant to sanction another temporary move. According to GiveMeSport, a fee of around £30 million would now be enough to complete a transfer, a drastic reduction from the £82 million United spent in 2022. Reports suggest Antony is keen to return to Betis, but only a permanent deal will convince United to let him go.