Man United Rival Scanner: What Are Fulham Hoping For This Season?

Fulham Strive For Respect Among Premier League’s Middle Class

Much has been said about the rise of the Premier League’s middle class, yet Fulham rarely receive the same recognition as Brighton, Bournemouth or Brentford, the sides that finished just ahead of them last season. That may be because of the club’s long-standing presence in the division until 2014, or because Marco Silva is now in his fifth year at Craven Cottage. Fulham are seen as a known quantity, but their return to the top flight in 2022 has been handled with assurance, with only Brentford and Nottingham Forest also surviving after promotion.

Fulham do not carry the aura of a so-called “model club”, but under Silva they have played attractive football and produced standout results. The 3-2 victory over Liverpool in April showed how their high-risk, muscular style could trouble even the eventual champions. Yet inconsistency cost them, and the May defeat to an inferior Everton side ended hopes of European football.

Slow Recruitment And Academy Hopes

So far, Fulham’s only senior addition has been 34-year-old goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, best remembered as Jan Oblak’s understudy at Atlético Madrid, where he did not make a single appearance. Tony Khan insisted the move would add depth, though supporters have waited impatiently for more substantial reinforcements. One bright note came when teenage midfielder Joshua King signed a four-year deal in July. Silva has described him as a top talent who needs regular experiences at the highest level. Fans hope King avoids the fate of other highly regarded graduates such as Jay Stansfield, Fábio Carvalho and Ryan Sessegnon, who left before fully establishing themselves.

Attention also falls on Emile Smith Rowe, the club’s record signing. Last season, he registered six goals and three assists but too often drifted to the periphery while Iwobi and Andreas Pereira dominated midfield roles. Silva has rarely wasted talent, and at 25 Smith Rowe is still young enough to benefit from his manager’s restorative touch. With Fulham reaching a club-record 54 points last season, the expectation is that he must now dictate games more consistently.

Fulham Need More Depth

Fulham’s strengths were clear: only Liverpool took more points off top-half teams than they did. Yet against sides in the bottom half, they were alarmingly inconsistent, holding the fourth-worst record in the division. Their tendency to surrender leads was damaging too, with 28 points dropped from winning positions, and their form faded after Christmas. Full-back remains another pressing issue. Injuries to Kenny Tete forced Timothy Castagne to play through the pain barrier, while Antonee Robinson, despite recording ten assists, required summer surgery after fading in the run-in. Given Silva’s reliance on overlapping width, more depth is essential.

Their Season Opener

The new campaign began with drama as Fulham earned a point away to Brighton thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s 96th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Matt O’Reilly had earlier put the home side ahead from the penalty spot after a foul by Sander Berge, but Muniz’s close-range finish ensured the Cottagers avoided defeat on opening day. The game featured chances at both ends, with Josh King lively in attack and Bernd Leno producing key saves. VAR denied Brighton a first-half goal, while Fulham had strong appeals for penalties turned down. Substitutions by Silva injected late energy, and eventually Wilson’s corner found Muniz, sparking celebrations in the away end.

For Fulham, this season the target is clear: consolidate their place among the league’s upwardly mobile clubs while finally addressing shortcomings in depth and consistency. Supporters dream of silverware after watching Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Tottenham end long trophy droughts, but for now, even a firm top-half finish would represent progress. To achieve that, however, more arrivals are needed, and the club must ensure Silva feels his ambitions are being matched.