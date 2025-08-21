Man United News: Zirkzee Draws Interest While Hojlund Rumours Continue

Embed from Getty Images

Zirkzee Draws Heavy Interest

While players such as Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are still waiting to complete their preferred moves away from Old Trafford, Joshua Zirkzee has become the focus of attention from several clubs in recent days. According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, four clubs have already approached Manchester United to test the possibility of signing their number 11. However, they were told in no uncertain terms that Zirkzee will not be leaving during this transfer window, despite earlier speculation linking him with a premature exit.

Back in January, the Dutchman had failed to make a strong impression under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim. Reports at the time suggested that both Amorim and INEOS were open to letting him depart either on loan or permanently. Nothing came of those rumours, and Zirkzee responded with a string of impressive displays that lifted him in the manager’s estimation. Now, unlike his fellow forward Rasmus Hojlund, he is set to play a central role in his second campaign at the club.

Schira did not name the sides targeting Zirkzee, but reports in Italy this week have connected him with Napoli following Romelu Lukaku’s long-term injury. Antonio Conte is said to have considered Zirkzee as the leading option to replace the Belgian, yet United quickly made it clear that a deal would not be possible. Instead, the club suggested Napoli look at Hojlund as a potential acquisition.

Could Hojlund Finally Depart?

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund appears increasingly likely to make a return to Serie A after two difficult years in English football. The Danish forward joined United from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £72 million. Although he initially showed glimpses of promise, last season proved disappointing, with only ten goals in all competitions and just four in the Premier League. United, looking for an upgrade, eventually secured the signing of Benjamin Sesko, leaving Hojlund surplus to requirements.

The clearest indication of his fall down the pecking order came on the opening day of the season when he was left out of the matchday squad against Arsenal. United are determined to offload him before the transfer window closes, and Italy has emerged as the most viable destination. Hojlund was previously linked with AC Milan, but their agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Victor Boniface has ended that possibility. Now, Napoli have shifted their focus to the United striker, with Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the Italian champions are working on a deal. Their plan involves an initial loan with an option to buy, an arrangement they believe could satisfy both parties.

The Partenopei are also confident of convincing Hojlund to join, with the prospect of Champions League football providing a strong incentive compared to a likely season on the bench at Old Trafford. Napoli may have already signed Lorenzo Lucca this summer, but the sales of Gianluca Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone, combined with Lukaku’s injury, have left Conte with only one fit centre-forward. As a result, the club is pushing hard to bring in another striker before the close of the window.