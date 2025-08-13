Man United News: Onana To Stay Number One, Pundit Criticises Garnacho

Embed from Getty Images

Onana To Retain Number One Spot

Andre Onana is set to begin his third campaign at Manchester United as the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The Cameroon international has seemingly convinced INEOS that he is capable of playing a key role in Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford. This comes despite earlier reports suggesting he was among those who would be offloaded during the summer transfer window. Towards the end of last season, outlets such as GiveMeSport stated that Amorim had asked the board to move Onana on. His omission from the squad in the final-day clash against Aston Villa only strengthened the belief among supporters that his United career had come to an end.

Recent developments indicate a shift in thinking behind the scenes. United have chosen not to recruit a new goalkeeper, despite speculation surrounding Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, there was strong resistance within the club to making a move for the Italian. Donnarumma now appears to be heading to Manchester City, and Martin Lipton has reported that Onana has been given assurances of retaining his place as Amorim’s number one.

With the transfer window nearing its conclusion, United’s priorities lie elsewhere in the market. Reinforcements in goal are no longer seen as necessary, leaving Onana and his deputy Altay Bayindir with full responsibility for the season ahead. The 29-year-old, who previously shone at Ajax and Inter Milan, now carries the expectation of stability in a squad still in transition.

Garnacho Faces Heavy Criticism

Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United looks increasingly uncertain, with the winger expected to depart before the end of the current window. The 21-year-old has been left out of Ruben Amorim’s first-team plans, joining Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho on the list of exiled players. Tensions with the manager escalated after the Europa League final, when Garnacho expressed his frustration. In post-match comments he criticised the team’s season, questioned Amorim’s choice to bench him, and hinted that he would prefer a move away from Old Trafford. Reports later suggested that Amorim told him to hope for another club’s offer if he wanted to play, before excluding him from the Premier League finale.

Garnacho is now holding out for a transfer, with Chelsea seen as his primary destination. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the winger informed the club hierarchy he would only consider joining Chelsea, adding that he would rather not play at all for up to a year if that move did not materialise. This stance has been met with shock among supporters and criticism in the media. Simon Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, said that Garnacho should be moved on quickly for a reasonable fee, suggesting he had shown a lack of understanding of the stature of the club.

After five years at United, following his £420,000 arrival from Atletico Madrid’s youth system, Garnacho seems close to ending his stay. He has made 144 appearances, scored 26 goals, and recorded 22 assists. Under contract until 2028 and earning a reported £50,000 per week, his departure would mark the conclusion of a turbulent chapter for both player and club.