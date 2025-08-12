Man United News: Baleba Talk Intensifies, Ten Hag Wants Former Devil

Embed from Getty Images

Is Baleba Nearing Old Trafford Arrival?

Manchester United’s summer overhaul is far from finished. After sealing moves for Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to sharpen their attack, the club’s attention has now turned to strengthening the midfield. The priority is clear: a powerful No.6 who can balance Bruno Fernandes’s technical finesse with physical dominance. In recent days, Carlos Baleba has emerged as the leading candidate. The Cameroonian defensive midfielder, who joined Brighton from Lille in 2023, has steadily built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most promising young players. At 21, he combines energy and presence with the potential to grow into a commanding figure in the middle of the pitch.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Baleba is eager to join United, a stance also confirmed by David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell. Their latest reports indicate that the Brighton star has spoken with current United players encouraging him to make the switch. Though names were not specified, it is thought that compatriot Andre Onana, new signing Bryan Mbeumo and former Lille teammate Leny Yoro could be among those urging him towards Old Trafford.

Personal terms are unlikely to be a stumbling block, with Ornstein and Whitwell suggesting negotiations on that front would be straightforward. The challenge, however, lies in dealing with Brighton. The Seagulls are unwilling to part with a player they view as central to their future, unless presented with an extraordinary offer. Estimates suggest a fee between £100m and £115m would be required, a figure far beyond what United have paid so far this summer, where outlays have hovered around £65m per deal. INEOS may find such a fee difficult to justify, particularly for a player with limited experience at the highest level. While Baleba’s talent is undoubted, committing over £100m to him would represent a considerable gamble. For now, United are expected to focus on offloading fringe players to raise funds before making a decisive move. Only then will their prospects of securing Baleba’s signature become clearer.

Ten Hag Wants Lindelof Reunion

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag is preparing for his next chapter in management. After leaving Manchester United last October following a poor start to the season, the Dutchman has taken charge at Bayer Leverkusen. His appointment comes after Xabi Alonso’s departure to Real Madrid, leaving Ten Hag with the difficult task of following in the footsteps of a title-winning predecessor.

Leverkusen finished second to Bayern Munich last season, ensuring Champions League football for 2025/26. Yet the squad has undergone significant changes, with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong joining Liverpool, Granit Xhaka signing for Sunderland and Jonathan Tah moving to Bayern. Replacements are therefore a necessity, particularly in defence. To address that gap, Ten Hag has turned to a familiar face. Victor Lindelof, who departed Manchester United this summer after his contract expired, is firmly on Leverkusen’s radar. The Swedish centre-back spent eight years at Old Trafford, but was released after the club opted against offering new terms. Having also played for Benfica, he now faces a decision on where to continue his career.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Leverkusen view Lindelof as an ideal candidate due to his experience and leadership qualities. For Ten Hag, it could be an opportunity to work again with a defender he knows well, as he looks to rebuild his squad for both domestic and European challenges.