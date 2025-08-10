Man United Beat Fiorentina On Penalties: What We Learned From The Final Friendly

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Fiorentina at Old Trafford in their final pre-season match before sealing the win on penalties. The Italian side struck first through Simon Sohm, but United levelled after Robin Gosens diverted the ball into his own net. The second half saw little action as Fiorentina sat back to protect the score, forcing the game to be settled from the spot. Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo all converted their penalties to secure United’s triumph. The result meant United completed pre-season without defeat. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Could United Start With Three At The Back?

Ruben Amorim put out a strong line-up and hinted at his preferred defensive set-up ahead of the Premier League opener against Arsenal. Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven formed a back three, with Altay Bayindir selected in goal. Yoro has consistently started on the right side of central defence during the US tour, which suggests Amorim has already decided on his role. The main alternatives for the opening fixture could be Matthijs de Ligt replacing Maguire or Luke Shaw stepping in for Heaven.

Mount Ready To Prove His Value

When United signed two additional attacking midfielders, many assumed Mason Mount would struggle for minutes after his injury-hit start at the club. Instead, he has impressed in pre-season and looks determined to feature more regularly this campaign. Against Fiorentina, Mount worked tirelessly off the ball, pressing high and frequently closing down David de Gea, which forced the goalkeeper into hurried long passes. That intensity allowed United to regain possession in dangerous areas and attack swiftly. Amorim is likely to count on Mount’s energy even if some appearances come from the bench, provided he stays fit.

Set-Piece Fragility Persists

United’s defensive lapses at set pieces remain an issue. Fiorentina’s opener came from a corner, with Sohm unmarked at the back post before finishing with a half-volley. The situation evoked memories of last season’s problems, when early goals from dead-ball situations became a recurring theme. Amorim will demand sharper concentration when United face Arsenal, as any repeat could prove costly.

Sesko And Summer Signings Presented

United finally have their new striker after completing a £74 million deal for Benjamin Sesko. Although he did not feature in this match, he is expected to become first choice once fully integrated. Before kick-off, the club presented their summer arrivals to the Old Trafford crowd. Bryan Mbeumo, Cunha and Diego Leon all received warm receptions, but the loudest applause was reserved for Sesko, who emerged last in his tracksuit. Supporters have long awaited a centre-forward of his profile, and anticipation is high for him to deliver once competitive action begins.