What Is Going On With Donnarumma And Can Man United Sign Him?

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s omission from Paris Saint-Germain’s Super Cup squad has all but confirmed the end of his time at the Parc des Princes. At 26, the Italian captain finds himself pushed aside after talks over a new deal broke down, and with Lucas Chevalier now brought in from Lille, PSG have already lined up his successor. Fabrizio Romano has stressed that Donnarumma will leave the French champions either this summer or when his contract runs down in 2026, making a move increasingly inevitable.

The development has naturally drawn Manchester United into the picture. The club have long monitored Donnarumma, and while signing a striker was INEOS’s clear priority earlier in the window, the prospect of securing one of the world’s best goalkeepers for around £26 million has changed the conversation. Donnarumma is believed to be tempted by the idea of representing United, and Ruben Amorim is thought to be urging the board to provide him with a new No.1. Given Andre Onana’s inconsistency since arriving two years ago, the manager sees leadership and reliability between the posts as a necessary next step in rebuilding his squad.

United have already transformed their frontline with the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The focus now appears to be shifting toward the back, where Amorim is pressing for further reinforcement. With Donnarumma fresh off a season that saw him help PSG clinch their first Champions League crown while completing a historic treble, the timing seems perfect for United to pounce.

United Push for a New No.1

Talks are set to continue this week. StrettyNews has reported that a meeting is scheduled with Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, as United explore the feasibility of a long-term deal running until 2030. The biggest stumbling block is expected to be wages. Donnarumma currently earns close to €18 million annually in Paris, while United are reluctant to disrupt their internal pay structure by matching such a figure. Bridging that gap will be key to the outcome of negotiations.

Sources around the club suggest Amorim sees Donnarumma as the standout candidate thanks to his presence, big-game record and ability to marshal a defence. Nevertheless, alternative names remain under consideration. Porto’s Diogo Costa is admired for his shot-stopping and penalty record, while Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez are also viewed as strong options. Young Antwerp keeper Senne Lammens has even been discussed, highlighting INEOS’s willingness to consider both short- and long-term fixes.

Meanwhile, United face the delicate matter of what to do with Onana. The Cameroonian was signed for nearly £48 million in 2023, yet his patchy form has left doubts about his long-term role. Interest from Monaco and clubs in Saudi Arabia could provide an exit route should Donnarumma arrive.

For now, United remain determined to restore confidence in goal. Whether they turn to the proven class of Donnarumma or pivot to another candidate, the outcome of this week’s discussions could define one of the summer’s biggest stories — and perhaps set the tone for Amorim’s new era at Old Trafford.