Fulham vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Predictions

Team News

Manchester United make the trip to Craven Cottage aiming to rebound from a narrow setback against Arsenal, while Fulham are desperate to halt a worrying sequence of home defeats. Man United’s situation remains unchanged in terms of injuries, with last season’s match-winner at this ground Lisandro Martinez still sidelined with a knee issue, alongside Noussair Mazraoui, who is recovering from a hamstring strain. Aside from those absentees, Amorim has a complete squad to pick from.

The United manager confirmed that Andre Onana is fit again, although he refused to commit on whether the Cameroonian goalkeeper would reclaim his place after being omitted last weekend. Altay Bayindir’s opportunity was not fully taken, leaving Amorim with a significant decision to make between the posts. Up front, Benjamin Sesko featured as a substitute in the loss to Arsenal and is expected to challenge Mason Mount for a starting berth. On the opposite side, Fulham’s defensive concerns persist, with Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson both missing from last week’s encounter with Brighton. Yet Marco Silva did not rule either player out in his press conference, though Calvin Bassey is still the most likely candidate to slot in on the left of the back four.

Further ahead, Raul Jimenez faces uncertainty over his place following Rodrigo Muniz’s late heroics on the South Coast. Silva also has a decision to make in the playmaker’s role, with Josh King, Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira competing for selection.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s campaign has been full of disappointment, though their defeat to Arsenal last Sunday carried more encouragement than despair. Riccardo Calafiori capitalised on Bayindir’s error to head the only goal, another instance of United’s struggles at defending set pieces. However, the Red Devils fashioned several openings, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both threatening regularly, only to be denied by a sharp performance from David Raya and their own wastefulness in front of goal.

Even so, United’s away record offers little reassurance, with four defeats and a draw in their last five league outings on the road. Fulham have their own problems at home, losing their final three Premier League matches at Craven Cottage last season against Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City. Silva has never endured four consecutive home league defeats in his managerial career, making this fixture a potential unwanted milestone.

The Cottagers narrowly avoided starting the new campaign with defeat, salvaging a last-gasp point through Muniz after Matt O’Riley’s penalty had put Brighton in front. Silva has since voiced confidence that Muniz, linked with Atalanta, will remain at the club. They may also draw confidence from their FA Cup shootout triumph over United last season, although the league picture has long favoured the Red Devils.

Predicted Outcome

United showed far greater attacking fluency against Arsenal than the scoreline suggested, yet their lack of composure in front of goal proved decisive. If Amorim’s front line can create and convert chances at a similar rate, a landmark ninth win in a row at Craven Cottage is within reach. Fulham’s defence remains fragile, and their attacking options appear less potent than the combined threat of Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha, which should tilt the balance in United’s favour.