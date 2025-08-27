CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Grimsby Town

Manchester United start their run in the second competition of the season, as they are ready for the match away at Grimsby Town in the League Cup. Expectedly, there are many changes in the starting eleven. Andre Onana is in goal, with Harry Maguire captaining the team as the central part of the back three, which also comprises of Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredericson. Kobbie Maino gets his chance in central midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte, while Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu take up the wingback positions. Amad Diallo is this time playing further forward, as he will together with Matheus Cunha operate behind Benjamin Sesko.