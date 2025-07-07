Manchester United Reportedly Close To Signing Valencia Midfielder

United Close In on Valencia Midfield Talent

Manchester United are reportedly edging nearer to completing their second signing of the summer, with Javi Guerra said to be on the verge of joining from Valencia. According to respected journalist Daniele Longo, the 22-year-old is ‘close’ to sealing a move to Old Trafford, though the terms of the prospective deal are yet to be clarified. Whether it is a permanent transfer or a structured deal involving future clauses remains unknown at this stage. Guerra, a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, has been part of the Valencia setup since 2019 but only broke into the first team in 2022. Since then, he has accumulated 89 senior appearances, including 65 starts in La Liga, registering eight goals and four assists. He has also earned 21 caps for Spain’s Under-21s, drawing attention from clubs across the continent.

Last summer, Guerra was expected to join Atletico Madrid, but the move collapsed after Diego Simeone’s top target, Conor Gallagher, agreed to sign instead. This year, Arsenal have been linked with the Spaniard but are yet to submit a formal proposal, leaving the door open for United. Having monitored Guerra closely since January 2024, United scouts were reportedly impressed by his consistent performances, prompting INEOS to revive interest. While supporters may have expected the club to focus on a new centre-forward, this move signals a broader rebuilding strategy under Ruben Amorim.

United Out of the Running for Osimhen

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Victor Osimhen appear to be over, with the Nigerian striker on the verge of committing his future to Galatasaray. Osimhen, who endured a turbulent 2023/24 season at Napoli, was loaned to the Turkish champions last summer and responded with an outstanding campaign, netting 37 goals across all competitions. His performances reignited interest from several European sides, including United, who have struggled in their pursuit of a new No.9.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that Osimhen has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray and is prepared to sign a contract running until June 2028. While no final agreement has been reached with Napoli, the Istanbul club have offered €55 million—still €20 million short of the €75 million release clause valid until July 15. The only club to have submitted a bid meeting Napoli’s valuation is Al-Hilal, but the forward turned down their offer. Contrary to recent reports in Spain, there is no confirmation that Osimhen has chosen United as his preferred destination, making it unlikely he will end up at Old Trafford. With Liam Delap joining Chelsea and Viktor Gyokeres also slipping away, Osimhen becomes the latest striker to elude United this summer. The club must now consider alternative options to reinforce their attack ahead of the new campaign.