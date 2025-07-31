Man United Thrash Bournemouth 4-1: What We Learned From Pre-Season Victory

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United maintained their unbeaten run in pre-season with a dominant 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago. Goals from Patrick Dorgu, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, and Ethan Williams sealed the victory, despite a late own-goal from Matthijs de Ligt denying a clean sheet.

Neither Bryan Mbeumo nor Matheus Cunha featured in the match, with Ruben Amorim saying that the Brazilian was left out due to fatigue. Still, United’s performance was commanding, as the team showed clear signs of progress under Amorim’s leadership.

Amorim’s Philosophy Beginning To Emerge

After being appointed mid-season, Amorim faced the unenviable challenge of reshaping United’s style of play without a full pre-season. He had often stated that more time on the training pitch was needed, and this latest outing made the benefits of that time clear. He asked his players for intensity and control, and that’s exactly what he received. United pressed high from the opening whistle, frequently pinning Bournemouth inside their own half. There was evident tactical discipline, well-drilled pressing, and signs of a team beginning to play with cohesion and confidence. The tactical identity was unmistakable, and with several weeks still remaining before the season starts, Amorim’s project looks increasingly promising.

Dorgu Continues To Impress On The Left

Patrick Dorgu was once again a standout performer. Building on his strong pre-season so far, the left-back added both an assist and a goal to his growing highlight reel. He delivered a pinpoint cross for Hojlund’s opening goal and later reacted fastest to a quickly taken free-kick to score himself. Dorgu’s energy and directness down the left drew comparisons to Patrice Evra, and his development suggests he is ready to play a significant role this season. Having used his first half-year to settle in, he said that fans can expect more in 2025/26, and so far, he is backing that up.

Hojlund Fighting To Prove A Point

Despite growing speculation around United’s interest in Benjamin Sesko, Rasmus Hojlund made clear that he won’t relinquish his starting role easily. The striker has shown greater purpose in recent games and added a well-taken header to his tally in this one. He also looked sharper in build-up play and showed better movement, suggesting he is determined to push on this season. While the club may pursue further options in the transfer market, Hojlund appears focused on ensuring that any incoming striker will have to earn their place.

Squad Depth Starting To Show

With Cunha rested, some feared that United’s attacking play might suffer. But the team adapted well. Fernandes was able to operate with more balance, while Mason Mount, who provided an assist, and Amad Diallo, who grew into the game, handled creative duties effectively. Amorim’s work on shape and structure is starting to pay off. The press looks synchronised, defensive recoveries are more reliable, and different individuals are stepping up when needed. This is a far cry from past seasons where one absence would destabilise the entire team. With Everton next in the Premier League Summer Series, there is growing belief that United are building something real. A few additions are still expected, and some refinements will be necessary, but the signs so far are positive.