Man United Snubbed For Gyökeres, But Could Solskjaer Come In For Sancho?

Red Devils Miss Out on Gyökeres to Arsenal

Manchester United look set to miss out on another attacking target, with Viktor now on the brink of joining Arsenal in what will be their second major snub of the summer window. Having already failed to land Liam Delap, who opted for Chelsea, the Red Devils were hoping to lean on Ruben Amorim’s existing rapport with Gyökeres from their time at Sporting CP. However, their efforts appear to have come up short. According to David Ornstein, the Swedish international has entered advanced negotiations with Arsenal, with the Gunners aiming to wrap up the deal quickly as Mikel Arteta pushes for a swift resolution.

Gyökeres is understood to have prioritised Champions League football as the deciding factor in his next move. With United finishing 15th last term and Arsenal securing a second-place finish, the North London outfit naturally held the upper hand. While the 27-year-old is still unproven in the Premier League, his remarkable haul of 54 goals in 52 appearances during 2024/2025 underscored why INEOS had identified him as a primary target.

With Amorim’s pre-season preparations beginning today, only Matheus Cunha and 18-year-old Diego Leon, whose arrival was finalised in January, have joined the squad so far. Reports over the weekend suggest that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, now a free agent following his Everton departure, has emerged as a fallback option. The 28-year-old has tallied 57 goals in 239 Premier League matches, though his frequent injury absences could present further risk for United.

Solskjaer Eyes Sancho Reunion at Besiktas

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could play a key role in Manchester United’s attempt to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, with the former United boss reportedly eager to bring the winger to Besiktas. Now managing in Turkey, Solskjaer has taken charge of Besiktas with the aim of reviving the club’s title hopes following a period of domestic decline. According to journalist Ersin Albayrak, the Norwegian has sanctioned a move for Sancho, who he signed for United in 2021 during his time in the dugout at Carrington.

Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been turbulent, marked by a mix of flashes of quality and off-field issues. The 25-year-old has spent the past 18 months on loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, where he started brightly but ultimately found himself reduced to a squad player. With one year left on his contract and Amorim unwilling to reintegrate him into the squad, Sancho has been given permission to pursue a move away.

Besiktas may struggle to finance the transfer, particularly with Juventus also pushing hard for the player. The Serie A side are reportedly in direct contact with both United and Sancho’s representatives and appear ready to submit a £21.5 million bid, as per TuttoJuve. While Juventus offer a more glamorous destination, a reunion with Solskjaer and the opportunity to lead a title charge in Turkey could present Sancho with an unexpected but intriguing route out of Old Trafford, provided he’s willing to compromise on wages to make the deal possible.