Man United Could Be In For Sesko, But Is Emi Martinez Move Unrealistic?

Who Will Land Benjamin Šeško – Could United Seize The Chance?

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Benjamin Šeško after Arsenal reportedly stepped aside in the chase for the RB Leipzig striker. The Gunners were put off by the financial demands of the deal, both in terms of transfer fee and the player’s salary expectations, and instead opted to sign Viktor Gyökeres. Despite Arsenal pulling out, Šeško remains eager to move to the Premier League. Leipzig, in the meantime, are under pressure to generate income from player sales, which could make the striker’s departure more likely. United now appear to be assessing whether they can secure a deal amid INEOS’ ongoing search for a top-level centre-forward.

At just 22 years old, Šeško already has 68 senior goals to his name, including 39 for Leipzig and 29 from his time at Red Bull Salzburg. His youth and raw talent offer promise, although some fans may have reservations about adding another unproven prospect to a frontline that struggled last season. Rasmus Højlund’s modest return of four league goals in 32 appearances left the club short in key moments, and concerns remain about relying on youthful potential when a more experienced finisher might offer greater consistency in high-pressure games.

Nevertheless, there is growing anticipation around whether INEOS will make a formal approach. Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has offered insight into United’s position. He said that Arsenal stepping away has created an opening for United to act. Although they were not initially frontrunners for Šeško, Falk noted the importance of Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting, in the background. Vivell previously worked at Leipzig and has been closely monitoring the situation since April, even attending a recent match against Wolfsburg to observe Šeško. Falk added that Leipzig are open to discussions if offers approach €70 million (£60.6m). The club are reportedly targeting €100 million (£86.6m) in transfer income this summer, and with only two players likely to generate significant fees – Xavi Simons and Šeško – both could be on the move. Šeško is said to be enthusiastic about joining the Premier League and confident in his abilities. Falk referenced that the striker once told reporters his teammates had compared him to Erling Haaland, even claiming that many believed he was better in terms of speed.

Martinez Linked With United Amid Goalkeeping Questions

Aston Villa are prepared to demand £40 million for goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez following interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly exploring their options after Andre Onana sustained a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of their pre-season schedule, though he is expected to recover in time for their Premier League opener against Arsenal on 16 August. Despite Onana’s projected return, United are considering a change between the posts. The Cameroonian had an error-prone debut season, and INEOS are said to be contemplating whether investing in a more reliable presence such as Martínez would offer greater long-term value.

As reported by the Daily Mail, discussions over a possible deal have already taken place, including talks last weekend. However, Villa are reportedly unwilling to entertain a loan and are likely to insist on a permanent transfer. With Martínez under contract until 2029, they are in a strong negotiating position. Martínez’s credentials are not in question. A two-time winner of the Yashin Trophy and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, he is widely regarded as one of the elite players in his position. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine is waiting for a signal from United, having set his sights on a move to Old Trafford after five years at Villa Park. Should a deal go through, United would then face the challenge of offloading Onana, only two years after they signed him from Inter Milan for £47 million.