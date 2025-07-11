Man United News: Will Betis Actually Sign Antony After All?

Embed from Getty Images

Antony Nearing Permanent Manchester United Exit

Manchester United could be edging closer to parting ways with Antony, as Real Betis have reignited their pursuit of the Brazilian winger. As reported by Diario de Sevilla, Betis have returned to the negotiating table with the same proposal they originally submitted: a one-year loan for the 2025-26 season, followed by a mandatory purchase clause next summer. INEOS are reportedly frustrated by the lack of flexibility, as they are eager to generate immediate funds to continue reshaping Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Given the club’s current financial constraints and the need to comply with PSR regulations, a delayed fee brings little value. Antony’s resurgence in Spain, where he contributed nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances during his previous loan spell, has seen his stock rise to its highest point since arriving at Old Trafford. United would prefer to capitalise on that momentum now rather than risk a repeat of the Jadon Sancho saga, where Chelsea avoided a buy clause by paying a penalty.

To break even in PSR terms, United would need to sell Antony for £32.5 million, which may ultimately price Betis out of a permanent transfer. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old remains committed to the move and has even expressed willingness to take a wage reduction to facilitate the deal. Interest from Como earlier in the summer was quickly dismissed by the winger, who remains intent on returning to the Benito Villamarín.

United Eye Atalanta Midfield Engine Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they seek to reinforce the engine room of Ruben Amorim’s side. According to TuttoJuve, United have taken early steps by initiating dialogue with the player’s representatives, setting themselves ahead of rivals Juventus and Inter Milan. The Brazilian is said to be open to joining the Old Trafford outfit, and INEOS are hopeful of capitalising on their solid relationship with the Italian club, previously demonstrated through the deals involving Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund.

The need for midfield reinforcements is becoming increasingly clear. Amorim is expected to deploy Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role, partnering one of United’s pivots in the 3-4-2-1 setup. However, questions remain over whether Manuel Ugarte is ready to start consistently, while Casemiro’s decline has made his future uncertain.

United are searching for a high-energy, box-to-box midfielder who can offer athleticism, defensive cover, and forward thrust. Ederson, valued at €60 million, fits that profile and has established himself as one of Serie A’s most complete midfielders since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022. The 24-year-old has become a linchpin in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans and played a key role in their successful European campaign last season. While a deal won’t come cheap, Ederson represents the kind of physical and tactical presence United have lacked, and talks are expected to advance in the coming weeks.