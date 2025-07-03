Man United News: Villa Decide On Watkins Fee Demands, Hojlund Closer To Leaving

Aston Villa Set £60m Price Tag For Watkins As United Weigh Move

Aston Villa have reportedly named their asking price for Ollie Watkins, with Manchester United strongly considering a move for the England international. As uncertainty continues to surround Rasmus Hojlund’s future at Old Trafford, United are actively exploring alternative options up front. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that discussions over a potential switch to Inter Milan for Hojlund have been ongoing since May. However, reports suggest that the pursuit of Watkins is not necessarily dependent on the Dane’s departure or the potential arrival of Bryan Mbeumo, whose £62.5 million bid was rejected by Brentford earlier this week.

Although 29 years old, Watkins fits the mould of a proven Premier League forward—something United sorely lacked last season as they managed just 44 goals in the league. The Villa striker boasts 75 goals and 36 assists in 184 Premier League appearances, having scored 15 or more in each of the past three campaigns. He was particularly prolific in 2023/2024, recording 19 goals and 15 assists. Watkins has earned 18 England caps and netted five goals, so a move to Old Trafford could aid his push to secure a World Cup place next year. According to The Mirror, Villa will demand around £60 million for the striker, a valuation INEOS are now seriously considering after accepting defeat in the race for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. Watkins, while more experienced than previous United targets, is seen as a stable, high-output solution in a frontline still searching for consistency.

United May Offload Hojlund Amid Watkins Interest

Manchester United’s summer overhaul is yet to gain full momentum, with no outgoings confirmed so far. That could soon change, however, with Rasmus Hojlund’s name increasingly linked with a premature departure. INEOS had initially budgeted for two major signings, with Matheus Cunha already secured after activating his £62.5 million release clause. A third marquee addition, Bryan Mbeumo, remains a priority, but negotiations with Brentford have stalled after two failed bids, the most recent totalling £62 million including add-ons. In order to free up funds, United have placed several players on the market, including Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Yet, none of them has attracted concrete bids to date. Surprisingly, Hojlund now appears to have joined that list of potential exits.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Atalanta for £72 million, endured a disappointing second season, scoring just four Premier League goals—six fewer than his debut campaign. Concerns have emerged not only over his finishing but also his limited contribution to build-up play, prompting doubts over whether he is suited to English football. According to Talk of the Devils journalist Laurie Whitwell, it is now “more likely than not” that Hojlund leaves this summer. Inter Milan are said to be preparing a formal approach, while United see Watkins as a reliable replacement capable of delivering immediate results in front of goal.