Man United And Newcastle Enter Hot Race For Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United and Newcastle Both in Pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both stepped up their efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, with the two Premier League clubs now directly competing for the Slovenian international. After missing out on Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike, who opted for Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, both sides have turned their attention to Sesko as the centre-forward market continues to narrow. It was reported this morning that both clubs have opened talks with Sesko and are currently outlining their visions to him. Once the 21-year-old makes a decision on which project aligns better with his ambitions, and a verbal agreement is in place, the selected club is expected to submit a formal offer to Leipzig.

Later in the day, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that Newcastle had informed Leipzig of their willingness to offer more than £60 million. This would likely be welcomed by the Bundesliga side, given that financial differences were what prompted Arsenal to walk away from negotiations and pursue Viktor Gyokeres instead. Although Sesko has a release clause of £70 million in his contract, Christian Falk recently suggested that a fee closer to £60 million could be sufficient to complete the transfer. If Newcastle are prepared to pay that amount upfront, it may leave United unable to compete, especially considering they have not yet finalised any significant player sales and have already brought in both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Sesko has scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 appearances for Leipzig across the past two seasons.

Should Manchester United Target Jean-Philippe Mateta?

Manchester United have been encouraged to consider making a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain despite ongoing contract negotiations. With the 2025/26 season approaching rapidly, INEOS executives are under pressure to secure a reliable striker before the campaign begins. United have so far failed to land their primary targets, missing out on Delap, Ekitike, and Gyokeres. This has made the search for attainable and reasonably priced forwards more challenging.

George Smith of the Manchester Evening News suggested that United should seriously pursue Mateta, given his recent performances and the ambiguity surrounding his next career step. He said that Mateta offered plenty of qualities, including his strength on the ball and aerial threat, which could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive period at Palace, scoring 16 goals and registering six assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season, followed by 14 goals and two assists last term. His contributions extended beyond the league, as he played a pivotal role in helping Palace secure their first major trophy by winning the FA Cup. Adding to the potential appeal for United, Mateta is reportedly targeting a place in France’s squad for the next World Cup. Smith suggested that a move to a high-profile club like United could boost his chances, especially with others like Leny Yoro also hoping to impress national team selectors.