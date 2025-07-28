Man United Linked With Two Goalkeepers – Who Might Replace Onana?

United Eye Diogo Costa as Goalkeeper Reinforcement

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as they seek to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season. The 25-year-old has delivered consistently strong performances for both club and country, which has drawn attention from several top European sides, including the Red Devils. André Onana has failed to provide the assured presence many hoped for since arriving at Old Trafford, with his frequent errors proving costly in key matches. United are aiming to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware and securing a return to the Champions League. According to CaughtOffside, Costa is keen on a move to the Premier League, a stance that could make negotiations more favourable for United should they decide to formalise their interest in the coming weeks.

Having established himself as Porto’s number one, Costa has shown reliability, composure, and room for further development. He remains at an age where significant growth is still possible, and many view him as a long-term solution in goal. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described him as a “very good” player last year, underscoring the goalkeeper’s growing reputation.

United’s interest is not new. The club have tracked Costa for over a year and could now be ready to act. With their attacking options significantly bolstered by the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, attention has shifted towards fortifying other key areas. Securing a dependable goalkeeper is viewed internally as a top priority, and Costa could fit the profile perfectly. For Costa, the prospect of joining Manchester United would be enticing. Playing for one of the world’s most historic clubs, coupled with the opportunity to compete for major honours, could align with his ambitions at this stage in his career.

Donnarumma Also Under Consideration at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also said to be exploring a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma as they consider alternatives to Onana. The Italian international is reportedly high on United’s list of targets, according to CaughtOffside. The club are open to selling Onana for a fee of around £20 million and view Donnarumma as a substantial upgrade. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in PSG’s domestic and European success last season and continues to be regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football. Luis Enrique previously referred to him as a “titan”.

PSG are keen to retain Donnarumma and have tabled a new contract offer, but the player is said to be dissatisfied with the terms. If United can present a more attractive proposal, both financially and in terms of ambition, they could persuade the Italian to switch to the Premier League. He currently earns €245,000 per week.

A move to Old Trafford would offer Donnarumma a new challenge at a crucial point in his career. With United undergoing a rebuild and already reinforcing key areas of the squad, the goalkeeper might see this as a chance to be part of a resurgent side with serious aspirations. Not only would Donnarumma bring elite goalkeeping credentials, but his leadership and winning mentality could also prove invaluable. Since David de Gea’s departure, United have lacked a world-class presence between the posts. Donnarumma could finally fill that void if a deal is reached.