Could Man United Land Ekitike Amid Premier League Competition?

United Hope to Beat Rivals to Ekitike Amid Premier League Scramble

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Eintracht Frankfurt forward is ‘expected to move to the Premier League’ this summer. Ekitike, who was once on Paris Saint-Germain’s books, joined Eintracht initially on loan in February 2024. The German side quickly moved to make the deal permanent for £13.8 million, just a month into his spell. However, it now seems the 23-year-old has already outgrown his current surroundings, having informed the club of his desire to move on at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Frankfurt are reportedly willing to sell, but only for a substantial profit. Current suggestions indicate a fee of around £85 million will be required to prise Ekitike away, a figure that may prove prohibitive unless United offload Rasmus Hojlund, who remains of interest to Inter Milan.

Ekitike’s numbers last season speak for themselves: 22 goals and 12 assists across 48 matches in all competitions. He has long been admired by United scouts, and he fits the profile INEOS have previously targeted—young, mobile, and prolific. However, the competition is stiff, with both Liverpool and Chelsea also keen. If United fail to act decisively, they may find themselves settling for stopgap options, with Callum Wilson, Jamie Vardy, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all offered on free transfers. That scenario would do little to excite supporters who’ve already grown wary of the club’s sluggish activity in the market.

Sancho Nearing Juventus Exit as Talks Reach Final Stage

Jadon Sancho is edging closer to ending his underwhelming Manchester United stint, with a permanent move to Juventus now nearing completion. After returning from loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, Sancho was made surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, with United actively seeking to offload him. Despite limited interest, Juventus emerged as the frontrunner in June and have since moved ahead of Napoli and Fenerbahce in the race. Sancho has already given the green light for the move and has reportedly agreed to lower his wage demands in order to facilitate the transfer. While United have insisted on receiving the same £25 million fee agreed in Chelsea’s failed purchase clause, Juventus appear willing to meet that valuation, provided they can reach a compromise on personal terms.

According to journalist Marco Giordano, the agreement between all parties is now in place, with only final formalities pending. Should the deal go through this week, it will mark United’s first significant sale of the window and bring a close to a disappointing chapter. The 25-year-old joined United in 2021 amid much fanfare, but leaves with just 12 goals and six assists from 83 appearances. His departure will help free up wages and could accelerate United’s efforts to strengthen elsewhere.