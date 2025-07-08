Man United Get Ready To Sell Disappointing Ten Hag Signing

Embed from Getty Images

Malacia Nears Exit as United Prepare for Cut-Price Sale

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with Tyrell Malacia this summer, accepting a significant loss on the Dutch full-back’s original fee. Signed from Feyenoord for £13 million in 2022, Malacia became Erik ten Hag’s first addition as United manager, agreeing a four-year deal at Old Trafford. He featured sporadically in his debut campaign, starting 30 of his 39 appearances while largely operating as understudy to Luke Shaw.

However, a major setback followed. A knee injury ruled him out for the entirety of the 2023/2024 season, sidelining him for 18 months and causing him to miss the final stages of Ten Hag’s time in charge. He returned in November 2024 under Ruben Amorim but struggled to make an impression in his eight appearances before being loaned to PSV in January. Although PSV clinched the Eredivisie title during his loan spell, Malacia failed to establish himself as a regular starter, and the Dutch side declined to activate their £8.5 million buy option. With little to prove at Carrington, the 25-year-old has now informed the board of his desire to leave, joining Antony, Garnacho, Rashford, and Sancho in skipping the start of pre-season to focus on securing a move.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have emerged as a serious contender for his signature. United are open to offers and willing to sell for a reduced fee, needing only to recover £3.22 million to avoid taking a financial loss under PSR regulations.

Roma Join Hojlund Chase Amid Uncertainty Over United Future

Rasmus Hojlund could be heading back to Italy as AS Roma join the growing list of clubs exploring a move for the Manchester United forward. The 22-year-old endured a torrid 2024/2025 campaign, scoring just four Premier League goals and drawing criticism for his underwhelming output. Stan Collymore recently labelled him a ‘shattered’ player, reflecting the growing discontent over his form. While INEOS have made no public declaration that Hojlund is for sale, they are believed to be receptive to offers. Though he is not officially listed alongside Rashford, Sancho, Antony, Garnacho, and Malacia as expendable assets, the club’s pursuit of a new striker indicates his position is far from secure.

Interest from Italy has been consistent, with Juventus, Napoli, and Inter Milan previously linked. However, Inter’s stance has cooled following the arrival of Ange-Yoan Bonny. Now, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Tipsbladet, Roma have entered the fray. The Giallorossi are reportedly keen to reunite Hojlund with former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who remains a strong admirer of the Danish international’s potential. Despite their enthusiasm, Roma are unlikely to meet United’s £40 million valuation outright and are expected to propose an initial loan arrangement with an option or obligation to buy. Whether United accept such a structure remains uncertain, but if the right offer lands, Hojlund’s time in Manchester could soon come to an early conclusion.