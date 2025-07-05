Man United Confirm Second Summer Signing – Leon Joins Devils

Manchester United Confirm Signing Of Diego Leon

Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Paraguayan defender Diego Leon from Cerro Porteño, subject to registration. The highly rated 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, marking the first time he will ply his trade outside his homeland. While the deal was initially agreed back in January, the club were unable to complete the formalities until Leon turned 18 in April, prompting a short delay until season’s end. Leon had already travelled to Manchester during the winter window for a medical and to meet with coaching staff, which allowed for a smooth transition once his eligibility was confirmed. He arrives with 33 senior appearances and four goals to his name at club level, and is already a youth international for Paraguay.

Although initial plans suggested he would be loaned out next season to gain first-team experience, the teenager has other intentions. Speaking confidently upon arrival this week, he told reporters that he planned to impress during pre-season and believed he could secure a place in Ruben Amorim’s squad after just a couple of matches. Such ambition is likely to endear him to United supporters, who have long yearned for young players with the hunger and drive to compete for first-team football. INEOS will pay an initial fee of £3.2 million for Leon, with performance-based add-ons potentially increasing the total to £7 million. Leon is expected to join his new teammates on Monday as they report for pre-season training. United will then face Leeds United in Switzerland on 17 July, before departing for their US tour. The coming weeks may provide an early glimpse of where Leon stands in Amorim’s plans.

United Eye Move For Chelsea’s Nkunku, But Should They?

Manchester United have been alerted to the availability of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Blues setting a £35 million price tag for the Frenchman’s services. Nkunku was linked with a move to Old Trafford in January on a temporary basis, though talks ultimately broke down. Now, the 27-year-old is reportedly determined to leave Stamford Bridge after enduring two difficult years that have failed to live up to expectations. The French international, signed for £50 million from RB Leipzig, saw his first season derailed by injuries, limiting him to just 14 appearances and 516 minutes across all competitions in 2023/2024. While last season saw him enjoy better availability, he still found himself low in the pecking order amid Chelsea’s crowded attacking options.

Despite featuring 46 times and returning 15 goals and five assists (including four outings at the Club World Cup) both the club and player have now agreed to part ways. Manager Enzo Maresca may have described Nkunku as an “ideal” attacker, but the reality is that a fresh start suits all parties. United, struggling to secure forward reinforcements under INEOS, have reignited their interest. But while £35 million might appear reasonable on paper, it represents a risky outlay for a player with such an unreliable fitness record. United have already been burned by a similar gamble in Mason Mount, and Amorim’s side cannot afford another misstep. Given the club’s current financial constraints, INEOS would be wise to think twice before entering talks, particularly with other pressing needs still unresolved.