Man United Beat West Ham 2-1 In Pre-Season: What We Learned From It

Manchester United’s pre-season continued with a 2–1 victory over West Ham at the MetLife Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning. As the squad heads back to Chicago, Ruben Amorim will be encouraged by what was a much-improved display from his side.

Following a goalless draw against Leeds, United showed greater cohesion and urgency. Their pressing game was far more assertive, and attacking transitions were sharp and purposeful. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot early in the second half and later added a second with a strike from distance. Although Jarrod Bowen responded with a well-taken goal, United held on for a deserved win. Here are four takeaways from the performance:

Fernandes Still Shouldering the Load

Despite the club’s summer activity, Manchester United continue to rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes. The captain scored both goals, even though he was not at his brilliant best, which reflects the consistency he has offered since joining the club in 2020. Amorim may need to consider tactical adjustments, such as employing a 3-4-1-2 formation, to maximise Fernandes’ impact further up the pitch. For now, he remains United’s most influential figure, and few would be surprised by that.

Cunha’s Intelligence Shining Through

Matheus Cunha has now featured twice unofficially for United, and both performances have suggested he could be a key figure in the future. His vision and decision-making appear to be a level above some of his teammates, even if the final product is not yet consistently there. As the players around him adapt to his style, Cunha is expected to become a far more effective threat. The early signs are promising for the Brazilian.

Dorgu and Ugarte Impressing in Pre-Season

Patrick Dorgu has arguably been the standout performer in United’s pre-season so far. The Danish wing-back has impressed with his pace, directness and energy. It was his pressing and recovery work that led to Fernandes’ winning goal, and his development suggests he could become one of the team’s key players in the 2025/26 campaign. Manuel Ugarte also delivered a strong showing against West Ham, addressing concerns raised after the Leeds match. The Uruguayan midfielder was dynamic both in and out of possession, winning the ball effectively and progressing play with urgency. His performance closely aligned with the qualities Amorim called for earlier in the tour.

Questions at Left Centre-Back Remain

With Lisandro Martínez still recovering from a long-term injury, the left centre-back position is a growing concern. Luke Shaw, himself dealing with fitness issues, and Ayden Heaven are the primary left-footed options. Towards the end of last season, Heaven’s emergence was seen as a reason not to invest in that area. Many supporters were hopeful the teenager could hold that role until Martínez returns.

However, lapses in concentration have begun to emerge. There were issues against Leeds and again against West Ham, most notably when Jarrod Bowen exploited a defensive error to score. Amorim may now be considering whether the best combination is De Ligt, Yoro and Maguire, even though this would force De Ligt to play on the right and Yoro on the left—positions that are not ideal for either. Shaw remains a potential solution, but United will hope that Heaven’s errors are temporary rather than a long-term concern.